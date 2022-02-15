mdgroup Appoints Steph Katz as Director of Seacole Health

Combining Passion for Nursing and Clinical Research to Provide Remarkable Patient Experiences

BRACKNELL, England, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mdgroup, the leading global provider of personalised clinical study services, has appointed Steph Katz as Director of business subsidiary Seacole Health. Seacole Health brings mdgroup's mobile health and clinical research staff resourcing under one roof. Steph is the ideal person to lead this exciting new venture because of her wealth of healthcare knowledge. Having started as an oncology nurse in intensive care units, Steph achieved her MSN in Nursing Education and began training research coordinators, clinical nurses and fellows. She then took on a management role, helping to develop and operationalize institutional, federal and commercial clinical research projects before pursuing an MBA.

Steph is passionate about making clinical research available to people historically underrepresented in research studies. She believes mobile health is an important way to make novel therapeutics available to people who struggle to attend site visits, including those who live in rural areas, have dependents or whose work schedules do not align with standard medical office hours. Steph also believes mobile health can help retain a talented workforce and prevent burnout. Seacole's flex team means phlebotomists, research coordinators, nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors are not restricted to full-time hospital or clinic-based work. This creates remarkable patient experiences by allowing the ease of in-home research visits.

Tarquin Scadding-Hunt, CEO of mdgroup, said: "Steph's experience working on the site and sponsor side of clinical research, combined with 16 years as a registered nurse, eight years as a clinical research trainer and her business sense, gives her the ability to move Seacole Health forward as a business that uniquely meets the changing needs of the post-COVID healthcare workforce."

As a former Research Nurse, Steph understands the struggles many sites are facing in finding qualified research coordinators and nurses to work onsite. Her vision is for Seacole Health be uniquely positioned to staff sites directly. Having faced and overcome challenges while she was site personnel, Steph has been able to anticipate and overcome some of these challenges and bring a Clinical Research Coordinator Support Service line to life.

Steph said: "I am excited to bring my love of nursing and clinical research together in service of our mission to provide remarkable patient experiences in the decentralized trial space. I am passionate about ensuring we honour our participants by collecting the highest-quality data. They give of themselves for the betterment of humankind and we owe it to them to make sure we translate their experience as accurately as possible."

Steph has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Delaware, a Masters of Science in Nursing Education from Drexel University's College of Nursing and Health Professions and is currently completing an MBA at The John Hopkins University.

Her previous roles include Research Nurse Manager at The John Hopkins University School of Medicine and Clinical Trial Manager at Evon Medics.

To learn more about how mdgroup is making clinical trial participation more accessible, improving patient experience and supporting healthcare professionals visit mdgroup.com.

About mdgroup

mdgroup is a global digital and patient health services company pioneering a patient-first approach to clinical research. By combining clinical trial and patient support expertise with cutting edge technologies they support patients throughout the entire clinical journey. Whether that is facilitating clinical trial participation within patient homes, supporting travel safely to and from study sites, or developing a hybrid model – mdgroup go above and beyond to support patients in the way that works best for them and facilitates the protocol design that best meets patients' needs.

