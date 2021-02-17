McLaren unveils all-new, next-generation High-Performance Hybrid supercar - the McLaren Artura

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars, has revealed the long-anticipated McLaren Artura today, marking the beginning of both a new chapter for the pioneering luxury supercar company and a new era in supercar technology and performance.

Underpinned by the McLaren philosophy of super-lightweight engineering, the Artura is a distillation of every attribute inherent in a McLaren, combined with faster throttle response, lower emissions and ability to run in pure EV mode, thanks to its ground-breaking electrified powertrain.

"We are proud and honoured to showcase the all-new McLaren Artura in the Kingdom of Bahrain and on the day of its global debut. This revolutionary High-Performance Hybrid supercar marks a beginning of a new era for both McLaren Automotive and the wider supercar segment. Every drop of our engineering expertise gained across more than 50 years of racing has been poured into the Artura, to deliver a combination of breath-taking performance, driver engagement and dynamic excellence, which our brand is so renowned for. I am confident that this extraordinary creation will appeal to both our existing and new customers in the Middle East region."

Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive Ltd.

The McLaren Artura is the first model built on the new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which sets new standards for advanced and flexible chassis design and has been optimised for hybrid applications through bespoke battery compartment, domain-based ethernet electrical architecture, as well as electrical air-conditioning. The new platform compliments a wealth of additional weight-reduction measures, resulting in class-leading lightest dry weight of 1,395kg*, and a DIN kerb weight of 1,489kg*.

At the heart of the Artura's all-new powertrain is a lightweight 2,993cc twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, paired to a bespoke eight-speed transmission and a compact e-motor, which provides the supercar with instant torque and improved throttle response. The package generates a combined power output of 680PS (671 bhp) and 720S Nm of torque, which translates to a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of 488PS per tonne*, as well as truly breath-taking performance figures. The Artura's top speed is electronically limited to 330km/h with 0-100km/h reached in just 3.0 seconds* and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds*.

The Artura is designed with full Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) capability and can be charged to an 80% level in just 2.5 hours. The battery pack, comprising five lithium-ion modules, can also harvest power from the combustion engine during driving, depending on the driving mode selected. This solution provides the driver with a unique ability to enjoy the car in silent, pure EV mode with a range of up to 30km and a top speed of 130km/h.

The engineering artistry beneath the Artura's skin is complemented by its exterior design, which gives the car a 'shrink-wrapped' appearance and pushes the McLaren design language seen in recent models to a new level. The technical sculpture of the car has been conceived to optimise aerodynamic performance, as well as cooling, and is driven by the McLaren design principle of 'everything for a reason'.

Every McLaren cockpit is built around the driver, but the Artura brings a new level of meaning to that principle. The driving experience is enhanced through a new Digital Instrument Cluster mounted to the steering column, so it moves in conjunction with the steering wheel. The Artura is also the first McLaren to offer Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop/Go, Road-Sign Recognition, Lane-Departure Warning and High-Beam Assist.

Peace of mind on quality and durability were core considerations with the all-new Artura and it is no surprise that its development programme was the most rigorous ever in McLaren's history. Available to order now from McLaren retailers, with first deliveries to customers commencing in Q3 of this year, the Artura is priced at AED 954,000 in the UAE, and in standard specification, which includes a 3-year service plan, Smartphone Integration Package and Practicality Pack as a no cost option. This pack includes Vehicle Lift, power-folding heated door mirrors with 'Dip in Reverse' functionality, four front and four rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, Homelink® and soft-close doors.

For more information on McLaren Automotive's retail locations in the Middle East, as well as its award-winning supercars, including the all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company's product portfolio of GT, Supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 85 retailers in 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider as well as the new GT, the track-only Senna GTR and unveiled the 620R and the McLaren Elva.

In 2020, McLaren launched the 765LT. In addition, it unveiled the all-new lightweight architecture innovated and manufactured at the £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre opened in the Sheffield region in the North of England that will underpin the next decade of McLaren's electrified future.

To support the development, engineering and manufacture of its range of innovative supercars, McLaren Automotive partners with world leading companies to provide specialist expertise, technology and solutions. These include AkzoNobel, Ashurst, Dell Technologies, Gulf, Pirelli, Richard Mille and Tumi.

McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and technology and comprises three businesses: Automotive, Racing and Applied.

