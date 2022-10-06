MCLAREN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION TEAM DELIVERS YEREVAN BOXING CHAMPIONSHIPS REPORT

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McLaren Independent Investigation Team (MIIT) has fulfilled its terms of reference and delivered its report on the events that occurred at the Yerevan EUBC Men's Elite boxing championships (21 and 31 May 2022) to the IBA Board of Directors today.

During the final days of the Yerevan championships several incidents of unsportsmanlike behaviour and possible breaches of the IBA Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics took place, including physical attacks on officials, attempts to influence officials' decisions and Field of Play infringements. This tainted an otherwise generally well organised event.

On 24 July 2022, at a meeting of the International Boxing Association Board of Directors (IBA BoD), Professor Richard McLaren and his company McLaren Global Sport Solutions Inc (MGSS) with its partner Harod Associates Ltd (jointly termed the McLaren Independent Investigation Team or MIIT), were officially appointed to investigate the events that occurred at the Yerevan championships.

The Terms of Reference stated that the MIIT was to:

"Investigate activity of R&Js, Competition Officials and other Officials (including, but not limited, to representatives of the National Federations and EUBC) within EUBC Men's European Boxing Championships 2022 in Yerevan, to establish whether there has been corruption or manipulation of sporting results, and/ or overstepping of authority and influence on the R&Js, Competition Officials."

The initial delivery date was set for 31 August 2022, however due to the complexities of the case and the delay in interviewing witnesses, a new delivery date of 6 October was requested and subsequently approved by the IBA Board of Directors.

