McKay Brothers Receives Minority Investments from Optiver and Qube

OAKLAND, Calif., CHICAGO, GENEVA, and PARIS, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers, a market leader in sourcing and distributing financial data and providing fast, resilient transport between financial venues, announced today that Optiver and Qube Research & Technologies (QRT) have made minority investments in McKay's global data and connectivity business.

Co-founders Bob Meade and Stéphane Tyč continue to control McKay. The company continues to operate independently under its core business principles: providing best-in-class data and transport services on a level playing field so firms can successfully compete in global financial markets. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Stéphane Tyč said: "We are delighted that Optiver and QRT, long-time and highly valued customers, are backing McKay's mission to provide our services on an equal footing to market participants, large and small. The investment also bolsters our already strong financial position and supports our commitment to innovation and technical excellence."

Bob Meade added: "Our vendor model remains unchanged: every client has access to the same market-leading data and transport services. Optiver's and QRT's backing enables us to expand our global footprint and accelerate product development while preserving McKay's independence."

About McKay Brothers:

McKay - through McKay Brothers, LLC, Quincy Data, LLC, and other commonly controlled affiliates - is the world's leading provider of information and transport services between global financial markets. All services are provided to any subscriber under a level playing field policy.