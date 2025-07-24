McKay Brothers Expands London Metro Raw Feeds at the Lowest Latency

LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers International (MBI), a global leader in high performance distribution of financial market information, has expanded its Raw Feeds offering in the UK. MBI is distributing cash equities market data from London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Turquoise to traders co-located at the Slough-LD4 data center. MBI has distributed Cboe EU exchange data (CXE, BXE feeds) at the LSE since 2023. All of MBI's Raw Feeds are the lowest known latency market data services in the London Metro area.

"We are excited to expand our Raw Feeds in the London Metro region," says MBI Managing Director Francois Tyč. "We are committed to providing the fastest exchange data and ensuring the best information is available to all participants on a level playing field."

McKay distributes Raw, Snapshot and Signal Feeds to key exchange-trading hubs in London, Frankfurt, Bergamo, Zurich and Madrid. The company sources data from the world's most important financial exchanges and distributes real-time market data for cash equities, ETFs and futures for metals, interest rates, equity indexes, energy, FX and crypto.

About McKay Brothers International

MBI distributes real time market data as Raw, Snapshot and Signal Feeds, which offer tailored precision at every level of speed and information detail. The company also offers private bandwidth capacity. All services are provided on a level playing field.

