MCF Corporate Finance strengthens European leadership with new Partner in London, internal Partner promotions in Hamburg, and expanded presence in Switzerland

HAMBURG, Germany, LONDON and ZURICH, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCF Corporate Finance announces the appointment of Andreas Kulcsar as Partner in its London office, where he will lead the firm's Consumer practice. In addition, Robert Plechinger and Franz Schranner have been promoted to Partner in Hamburg, both having been integral members of MCF for many years and contributing significantly to the firm's growth and client success across Europe. Meanwhile, Dominik Iseli joins as Country Advisor for Switzerland, further enhancing MCF's presence and advisory capabilities in the DACH region.

These appointments reflect MCF's continued commitment to expanding its international platform and strengthening sector expertise across key markets.

Andreas Kulcsar - Leading MCF's Consumer practice from London

Andreas Kulcsar will join MCF as Partner in the London office and will be leading the firm's Consumer practice. He brings over 20 years of international investment banking experience, most recently serving as Managing Director at Stifel, where he co-led the Consumer team across Europe.

Before that, Andreas held senior roles at Bryan, Garnier & Co as Head of their European NextGen Consumer team and at DC Advisory, advising corporate clients, financial sponsors and entrepreneurs on a broad range of cross-border M&A transactions in the consumer, retail & hospitality sectors.

"I am thrilled to be joining MCF at such an exciting time in the firm's growth," said Andreas Kulcsar. "The firm's international platform, entrepreneurial culture, and strong track record in mid-market M&A provide a powerful foundation to further develop the practice into a market-leading Consumer franchise. I look forward to working with colleagues and industry advisors to support our clients in achieving their strategic ambitions." - Andreas Kulcsar, Partner, MCF Corporate Finance

"Andreas brings outstanding experience and relationships across the European consumer market. His appointment further strengthens our sector coverage and reflects MCF's continued commitment to building deep expertise across key industries. We are delighted to welcome him to the partnership." - Stefan Mattern, Managing Partner, MCF Corporate Finance.

Robert Plechinger - New Partner enhancing MCF's Business Services practice

Robert Plechinger joined MCF in 2019 and brings more than 16 years of investment banking experience. He holds a Master's degree in Banking and Finance and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen (HSG). Prior to joining MCF, Robert worked for Stephens and Canaccord Genuity in Frankfurt, where he advised mid-market clients on a broad range of M&A transactions across Europe.

At MCF, Robert leads the Specialist Consulting, Business Process Outsourcing and TIC & Training sub-sectors within the firm's Business Services vertical, focusing on clients in areas such as professional services, learning & development and tech-driven services. He has advised on numerous transactions in these fields, supporting entrepreneurs, corporates, and financial investors in achieving their strategic objectives. Notable recent transactions include EOS Partners' sale of mst to NIIT, the acquisition of WEKA Fachmedien by NürnbergMesse, the sale of International Motivation Training to Orlando Capital, the sale of Muehlhan to One Equity Partners, and the sale of Xantaro to KKA Partners.

"I am honoured to join the MCF partnership and proud to continue contributing to the firm's success. MCF's approach combines sector expertise with a strong collaborative culture, creating a unique environment for delivering exceptional outcomes. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our clients to further strengthen our position in the dynamic business services space." - Robert Plechinger, Partner, MCF Corporate Finance.

Franz Schranner - Leading MCF's Industrial Automation sub-sector

Franz Schranner joined MCF in 2018, bringing experience from Fortlane (formerly goetzpartners) and Oaklins. He holds a Master's degree in Finance & Management from Cranfield School of Management and studied Economics at the University of Hamburg and Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

At MCF, Franz leads the Industrial Automation sub-sector as part of the firm's ongoing verticalisation strategy, which focuses on combining deep sector expertise with cross-border execution capabilities to deliver tailored advisory solutions. In recent months, he has advised on numerous transactions, including the sale of Karl Meyer to Nehlsen, the sale of GMT Gummi-Metall-Technik's aerospace division to TriMas, IK Partners-backed MÜPRO's acquisition of MSS Building Services, Southworth International Group's acquisition of Gruse Maschinenbau together with MCF's U.S. partner, D.A. Davidson.

"This step marks an important milestone in my professional journey. Having worked with the firm and our talented team since 2018, I am proud of what we have achieved together.

Our close collaboration across our European offices and with our U.S. partner D.A. Davidson has been instrumental in delivering outstanding results for our clients.

I am grateful to my colleagues and the partnership for their trust and mentorship, and to our clients for the confidence they continue to place in us." - Franz Schranner, Partner, MCF Corporate Finance.

Stefan Mattern, Managing Partner, MCF Corporate Finance, commenting on the partner promotions: "I am delighted to welcome Franz and Robert to our partnership. Having worked closely with both over the past years, I have witnessed their exceptional commitment to our clients and their strong leadership across their respective sectors. Their promotion reflects the continued strengthening of our partnership as we expand our European platform and deepen our sector expertise. Franz and Robert exemplify the entrepreneurial mindset, integrity, and collaborative culture that define MCF, and I look forward to continuing our shared journey in this next chapter."

Dominik Iseli - Strengthening MCF's presence in Switzerland

MCF is also pleased to welcome Dominik Iseli as Country Advisor for Switzerland. Dominik brings over a decade of experience in investment banking, most recently serving as Executive Director at UBS. His deep sector knowledge, client relationships, and regional insight will be instrumental in supporting MCF's growing presence in the Swiss market.

"I am excited to become part of MCF Corporate Finance and the firm's extensive global network. Together with a highly committed team, I look forward to deepening MCF's footprint in Switzerland and contributing to the firm's continued growth and success." - Dominik Iseli, Country Advisor Switzerland, MCF Corporate Finance

"We have worked on numerous Swiss transactions over the years but always felt that adding a true sense of "Swissness" would significantly enhance our relevance to local clients. From our very first conversation with Dominik, it was clear that we shared the same values - a strong focus on client needs, uncompromising quality, and an entrepreneurial spirit. I am extremely happy to welcome Dominik to MCF and look forward to working with him to further strengthen our Swiss coverage and jointly deliver outstanding client value." - Sven Harmsen, Partner, MCF Corporate Finance.

