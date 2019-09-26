McDonald's Tests New Plant-Based Burger in Canada

"McDonald's has a proud legacy of fun, delicious and craveable food—and now, we're extending that to a test of a juicy, plant-based burger," said Ann Wahlgren, McDonald's Vice President of Global Menu Strategy. "We've been working on our recipe and now we're ready to hear feedback from our customers."

The McDonald's P.L.T. is a delicious, juicy, perfectly dressed plant-based burger on a warm, soft, sesame seed bun with the iconic McDonald's taste customers have come to love from McDonald's. Featuring a plant-based patty with no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or artificial preservatives, it's a great-tasting "open wide and sink your teeth into it" sandwich. The P.L.T. will be priced at $6.49 CAD plus tax.

Global tests like these offer innovation and variety to customers in a test market while McDonald's stays laser-focused on running great restaurants around the world.

"During this test, we're excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what's best for their customers," said Wahlgren. "This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations."

For more information, visit mcdonalds.ca/plt , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook .

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93 percent of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001448/McDonalds_PLT.jpg

Related Links

http://www.mcdonalds.com



SOURCE McDonald's Corporation