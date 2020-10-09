McDermott's Mark Lowman on the transformative potential of digital technology || Energy Digital

BizClik Media Group announced that the October issue of Energy Digital is now live, exploring topics including virtual power plants, smart cities, IIoT and cybersecurity

NORWICH, England, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened the energy sector to the transformative potential of digital technology. Inefficient, costly and ineffective manual processes are being overhauled, electrified and integrated into a vastly more connected way of living and working.

In our cover story this month we spoke with Mark Lowman, Vice President of Operations at McDermott, to find out how one of Oil and Gas' most successful companies is navigating the change.

"When I started, digitalisation was in its infancy in the industry," he explains. "McDermott was still working in the same way it always had with adequate systems and processes while not fully understanding the benefits of digitalisation. We have created our Digital and Project Innovation Group who are supported by resources across the organisation. This allows us to educate our employees and the leadership as we prepare to evolve to a digital culture. Digital disruption is very likely to upend the way we operate."

Continuing this theme, we explore the definition of a modern smart city and its potential to power a sustainability revolution. Interested in a broader survey of how digital tech is changing Oil and Gas? Check out our Top 10 list counting down the most pioneering 'digital oil fields' operating today.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Jim Walsh from GE Digital and Dale Geach from Siemens discuss the importance of IIoT in a digital strategy, while Anjos Nijk, MD of the European Network for Cyber Security, explains why breaking down data barriers may actually strengthen cybersecurity in energy.

READ ENERGY DIGITAL HERE

Contact:

Shirin Sadr

Shirin.sadr@bizclikmedia.com

+442080542069

About Energy Digital (https://www.energydigital.com/)

Energy Digital is a 'Digital Community' for the oil & gas, utilities and renewable energy industry that connects the world's largest energy brands & projects and their most senior executives with the latest trends as the global energy industry pivots towards technology and digital transformation.

Energy Digital is a 'trusted authority' on the latest energy news combining 'Executive Thought Leadership Interviews' with the very latest case studies on Energy 4.0, Global Energy investments, innovation, automation & AI, smart technologies and sustainability.

The focus of Energy Digital's 'Digital Community' is to provide our users with the 'Ultimate Digital Experience' - an incredible digital magazine, an world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

Energy Digital also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a 'gated intelligence community' providing ultimate demand generation and measurable 'Ad-Campaign' ROI's.

Energy Digital is read by industry professionals at all levels - oil & gas, utilities, renewable energy, sustainability as well as technology and consulting executives.

About Bizclik Media Group ( https://www.bizclikmedia.com/)

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

SOURCE BizClik Media