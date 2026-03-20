McCormick Issues Statement

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), ("McCormick" or the "Company"), in response to the announcement issued by Unilever earlier today, confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with Unilever regarding a potential strategic transaction involving Unilever's Foods business.

While these discussions are ongoing, there can be no certainty or assurances as to whether an agreement for a transaction will be reached or as to the terms or timing of any such transaction. McCormick regularly evaluates its portfolio and strategic options in pursuit of maximizing shareholder value and consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors.

The Company does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until it is determined that additional disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Investor Relations:

Faten Freiha - faten_freiha@mccormick.com

Global Communications:

Lori Robinson - lori_robinson@mccormick.com