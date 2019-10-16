McCann Worldgroup Named European Agency Network of the Year at 2019 European Effie Awards

Multiple Markets Across Europe Contribute to Regional Success

Network now #1 across all industry effectiveness awards in Europe

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following three consecutive years of being #1 in the European Effie Index, McCann Worldgroup was also named European Agency Network of the Year for the first time in 10 years at the Euro Effie Awards in Brussels last night.

Winning entries with multi-market campaigns that originated out of UK, Spain, France, Germany, Russia and Greece, helped shape this record performance in the region. Longstanding client ALDI received the Grand Effie – the highest award given at the ceremony.

Introduced in 1996, the Effie Awards Europe were the first pan – European advertising awards to promote and recognize excellence in marketing communications among campaigns that have run and can prove effectiveness in at least two European countries.

Pablo Walker, President Europe, McCann Worldgroup, said, "This is a phenomenal achievement. Not only have we gained the Number 1 position, but we have done so with an unprecedented number of markets across our region contributing to this record-breaking performance. This is a huge tribute to our client partnerships and our strategic leadership in the region."

Harjot Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup Europe and UK added, "We are thrilled with this result which is shaped by work from so many markets; each proving success in at least two different European countries. Victories like these not only cement our shared mission to be individually brilliant and unbeatable as one; they are living proof of our collective passion to win on behalf of our clients with work that works."

"I am very proud of our collaboration with ALDI. They are a phenomenal client to work with – who have brought out the best in us through their vision and drive and strong belief in the value of long term strategic thinking. Our work with them is an expression of our core belief that the best work is the most effective work," said Mark Lund, CEO, UK, McCann Worldgroup.

This follows a year which has seen the network in Europe dominate to an unprecedented degree with a range of other major awards including EMEA Regional Network of Year 2019 by Cannes Lions Festival of Advertising, EMEA Agency Network of the Year by Campaign Magazine; #1 Network of the Year at the IPA Effectiveness Awards and 2019 European Network of the Year, WARC; in addition to numerous other local industry accolades across key European markets.

About Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs. For more details, visit www.effie.org.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772649/McCann_Worldgroup_Europe_Logo.jpg

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup