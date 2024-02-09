MCAN Health Announces Sponsorship to UK National Pharmacy Association, in line with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Vision for Local Pharmacies

ISTANBUL, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAN Health, an internationally accredited medical travel company based in Istanbul is pleased to declare its sponsorship of the UK's National Pharmacy Association.

MCAN Health takes pride in its sponsorship of the National Pharmacy Association, as it believes sincerely in the importance of improving community health services globally. This aligns seamlessly with the commitment of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, demonstrating a shared mission to improve healthcare accessibility. (PRNewsfoto/MCAN Health)

Gulsultan Dogan, the visionary founder of MCAN Health , is pleased to announce the company's sponsorship of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), a notable and non-profit organization focused on enhancing community health services across the United Kingdom. Upon the invitation letter, Dogan states, ''We did not hesitate to show our support and positively answer the invitation letter. As a professional in the healthcare sector for years, I firmly believe medical care is a human right that should be accessible to everyone without enduring lengthy waiting lists. NPA's mission to boost community health services in United Kingdom aligns perfectly with our core values which is the dedication to improving global healthcare accessibility.''

Esteemed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who worked in his mother's pharmacy during his youth, also shows his support to the NPA and recognizes the indispensable role of local pharmacies. Sunak, having personally witnessed the invaluable contributions of these pharmacies to the health of the UK community, emphasizes the need to empower individuals to access care services conveniently at local pharmacies, thereby reducing the strain on GP waiting lists.

Aligned with Sunak's vision, MCAN Health acknowledges and values the power and contribution of local pharmacies in raising healthcare standards within the UK community.

About MCAN Health

Established in 2015, MCAN Health has been offering services in hair transplants, dental treatments, and plastic surgery for international patients in Istanbul, Turkey. Employing a forward-thinking and technology-driven approach, the company is recognized for its innovative contributions to the sector.

Through various initiatives, including obtaining international TEMOS accreditation, achieving an NPS score of 8.8, and garnering positive reviews on independent platforms, the company aims to demonstrate its commitment to quality and patient satisfaction. It also has received several awards over the years, with the latest one 'The Most Successful Health Tourism of the Year' at the Social Responsibility Awards, presented by the Health Volunteers Turkey Association. This accolade was granted to MCAN Health by the respected juries in the healthcare sector for being the most socially and environmentally responsible company in the sector. MCAN Health's core values, as highlighted by CEO Dogan, include patient and quality-centric care, staying current with technological advancements, environmental and social responsibility, and a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion. These principles are the foundation of the company's culture.

