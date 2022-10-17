McAfee Unveils McAfee+, A New Product Line with Distinctive Privacy and Identity Protections to Help Users Secure Their Personal Data

All-new features include Personal Data Cleanup, identity restoration, lost wallet assistance and Chrome OS support

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, has announced the launch of McAfee+ in the UK, a new product line encompassing all new privacy and identity protections that enable users to confidently and securely live life online.

All-new features include Personal Data Cleanup, licensed restoration experts, $1M identity theft and stolen funds coverage and security for Chrome OS users

Following its launch in the US, the new McAfee+ product suite is available in the UK and allows users access to comprehensive Personal Data Cleanup services, identity restoration and lost wallet assistance as well as the ability to secure all their devices with award-winning protection against threats and viruses. As part of the new product line announcement, McAfee also introduced protection for Chromebooks, including antivirus, VPN, safe browsing, and identity monitoring for Chrome OS users.

According to McAfee's 2022 Consumer Research1, 75% of UK consumers are concerned that their financial information will be compromised and that their identity might be stolen from an online transaction. Meanwhile, 71% are worried that their data might be sold to another company, and 72% think that their information may end up on the dark web.

79% of consumers want antivirus protection for their devices, and a similar number (77%) wants to protect their identity online as well as take back control of personal data and make sure that they can securely shop and transact online. Created to address growing consumer privacy and identity theft concerns and deliver comprehensive support and peace of mind, McAfee+ is available in the UK starting at £99.99/ first year.

McAfee+ was purpose-built to provide online protection that includes removal of personal information from unnecessary and risky locations online including people search sites and data broker sites that sell this information to advertising companies and potentially to hackers and other bad actors. It also includes proactive monitoring of the dark web for personal information, and the integration of McAfee's acclaimed antivirus products and Secure VPN. To bolster identity theft protection, McAfee+ Advanced includes expert assistance for identity restoration in case of identity theft and lost wallet support.

"5.7 million people in the UK have fallen victim to identity fraud in the last 12 months2. It's no wonder there is growing concern about the amount of personal data that is accessible to bad actors, driven by a lack of understanding about how to remove and secure personal information," said Vonny Gamot, Head of EMEA, McAfee. "McAfee+ is designed to deliver against those trends and threats, by helping users be more protected against identity breaches and proactively removing their information from the web to minimise future threats."

"McAfee is in the business of protecting people, not just devices," said Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, McAfee. "McAfee+ reflects that spirit by offering a simple, effortless way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your data. We are proud to introduce it to our product line-up so that more people can confidently experience life online."

McAfee+ Plans and Features

There are two McAfee+ plans available within the new product suite in the UK: Premium and Advanced, each with individual and family options.

McAfee+ Advanced includes:

Personal Data Cleanup (full-service) reveals which high-risk data broker and people search sites are collecting and selling the customer's personal information and requests the removal of information, confirms completion and schedules quarterly scans

reveals which high-risk data broker and people search sites are collecting and selling the customer's personal information and requests the removal of information, confirms completion and schedules quarterly scans Unlimited Secure VPN automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing

automatically connects on public Wi-Fi to protect online privacy and safeguard personal data while online banking, shopping, or browsing Licensed Restoration Experts, available 24/7 to provide guidance on necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues

available 24/7 to provide guidance on necessary actions to repair identity and credit issues Lost Wallet Support with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement should a customer lose their purse or wallet

with IDs, credit and debit card cancellation and replacement should a customer lose their purse or wallet Password Manager secures accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for faster logins across devices

secures accounts by generating and storing complex passwords and auto-filling information for faster logins across devices Protection Score is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer's current protection level and guidance to improve

is an exclusive feature to McAfee, providing a holistic view of security strength through a rating of the customer's current protection level and guidance to improve Unlimited* Device Security including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome OS

including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome OS Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ Advanced Family and help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits

are included in McAfee+ Advanced Family and help parents protect their kids from inappropriate online behavior, apps, and content, manage screen time, get location-based alerts, and help them build good digital habits Additional Features:

Award-winning antivirus to protect all the customer's personal devices and the information on them from the latest threats

to protect all the customer's personal devices and the information on them from the latest threats

Web Protection to browse freely and safely avoiding risky downloads and websites

to browse freely and safely avoiding risky downloads and websites

Firewall safeguards devices by blocking malicious traffic from gaining access to a home network

safeguards devices by blocking malicious traffic from gaining access to a home network

File Shredder for PC users prevents sensitive files from getting into the wrong hands by deleting them completely

for PC users prevents sensitive files from getting into the wrong hands by deleting them completely

24/7 Support with Virus Protection Pledge

McAfee+ Premium includes:

Personal Data Cleanup (self-service) provides scans that detail which high-risk broker sites are collecting and selling their data and guides customer on steps to remove it

provides scans that detail which high-risk broker sites are collecting and selling their data and guides customer on steps to remove it Unlimited Secure VPN

Identity Monitoring

Password Manager

Web Protection

Unlimited* Device Security including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome OS

including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Chrome OS Award-winning antivirus

Firewall

File Shredder

Parental Controls are included in McAfee+ Premium Family

are included in McAfee+ Premium Family Protection Score

24/7 Support with Virus Protection Pledge

Availability

McAfee+ is available online in the UK at McAfee.com/en-gb. Product features and availability may vary across markets. Availability in additional markets to be announced in the months ahead.

Pricing

McAfee+ Premium: £99.99/first year, £119.99 family plan/first year

McAfee+ Advanced: £149.99/ first year, £169.99 family plan/first year

*This plan covers only household devices for personal, non-commercial use, and is subject to our fair use policy. Contact Customer Support for support adding devices.

1 Global study customer sentiment on security, identity, privacy – McAfee, January 2022

2 https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/more-than-5-5-million-adults-in-the-uk-fell-victim-to-identity-fraud-in-the-last-12-months-301496787.html

