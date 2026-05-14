MCA inaugurates the largest off-grid solar park on the African continent and strengthens its solution for bringing electricity to remote communities

The infrastructure is part of the Rural Electrification Project, which will benefit more than a million people

MCA has surpassed the previous record set at Cazombo for installed infrastructure, specifically in terms of solar capacity, battery storage and tonnes of CO2 avoided annually





The Luau Photovoltaic Park, which will supply green energy to over 90,000 people, has a production capacity of 31.85 MWp, batteries with a storage capacity of 75.26 MWh and will prevent the emission of 47 tonnes of CO2

GUIMARÃES, Portugal, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In early May, MCA inaugurated Africa's largest off-grid renewable energy solar park in the village of Luau, Angola. The project was designed to address a challenge faced by many countries across the continent: ensuring a supply of electricity to remote and isolated communities, for whom extending the grid is technically and economically unfeasible.

May MCA Luau

The Luau Solar Park has a generation capacity of 31.85 MWp and batteries with a storage capacity of 75.26 MWh, enough to supply more than 90,000 people, whilst preventing the emission of 47 tonnes of CO2. This is the country's second off-grid system with a solar power source and a battery bank for night-time supply, eliminating the need for any fossil fuel. The inauguration of the facility was attended by the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, and the Minister of Energy and Water (MINEA), João Baptista Borges.

With its commissioning, the Luau Photovoltaic Park has become the largest off-grid park on the African continent, surpassing the record previously set at Cazombo. It should be noted that the Cazombo Solar Photovoltaic Park features infrastructure installed by MCA comprising 25.3 MWp of solar capacity, 59.46 MWh of battery storage, and 40,320 630 Wp photovoltaic modules.

"It is with immense pride that MCA contributes to the country's energy transition with the delivery of yet another solar park. This is a project that goes far beyond the technical aspect: it represents a commitment to communities that, for decades, have lived without access to energy. The completion of the Cazombo and Luau parks marks just the beginning of a structural and ambitious programme, which will continue to expand in the coming months. We believe that energy transforms lives, creates opportunities and strengthens regions, and it is with this aim that we will continue to work, side by side with the communities, to ensure that electrification reaches where it makes the most difference," says Manuel Couto Alves, Chairman of MCA.

This infrastructure, budgeted at over €87 million and comprising a total of 54,912 installed solar panels, has created more than 200 local jobs and will enable annual savings of around 18 million litres of fuel. The Luau solar farm is the second to be delivered as part of the Rural Electrification Project covering 60 communes in Angola.

In a context where electricity plays a fundamental role in promoting local development, the Rural Electrification Project emerges as a structural solution, placing solar energy at the heart of the solution. Off-grid solar farms combine solar generation and storage, enabling clean and reliable energy to be delivered to the most remote communities, with direct benefits for quality of life and economic activity through the democratisation of essential services. The first results are already visible with the completion of the Cazombo plants in 2025, now joined by the Luau plant, in an expansion drive that will intensify until 2027.

The Rural Electrification Project, which envisages the implementation of 46 autonomous mini-grids (powered by solar photovoltaic parks) and an estimated impact on over one million people, has been recognised in the European Union's Global Gateway strategy, which aims to promote sustainable, inclusive and high-quality connections in the fields of energy, digital technology and infrastructure, contributing to the economic and social development of partner countries.

In the context of rural electrification, these projects seek to ensure access to clean, reliable and affordable energy for remote communities, strengthening essential services such as healthcare, education and local economic activity, whilst supporting the energy transition and climate action. Based on balanced partnerships and high environmental, social and governance standards, Global Gateway projects in the energy sector aim to generate a lasting impact on local populations, reduce regional inequalities and promote more sustainable and resilient growth.

Designed and built by the Portuguese MCA Group, the financing for this operation was structured by the British Standard Chartered Bank with the support of the German Export Agency, Euler Hermes, which provided a guarantee of around one billion euros, reinsured by the Portuguese and Korean Export Agencies (Cosec and K Sure). The Angolan state-owned electricity production company (PRODEL Ep) is the project developer.

The Portuguese company has been making a name for itself in the Angolan market by successfully developing turnkey projects aimed at ensuring the provision of basic infrastructure, namely water supply and energy production facilities.

About MCA

MCA is a Portuguese company founded in 1998 in Guimarães by businessman Manuel Couto Alves and currently has around 2,000 employees in various countries. The company is active in the development, engineering, procurement, construction, and operation of projects in four business verticals: Energy, Urban Development, Infrastructure and Health. MCA began its internationalisation process in 2006 in the Angolan market and is currently present in three geographical clusters including the Iberian Peninsula, Central Europe, and Africa. The company endeavours to create and share long-term value, thereby promoting the sustainable development of the communities in which it operates. https://www.mcagroup.com/en/

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