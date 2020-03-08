MBLM conducts first Brand Intimacy workshop in Riyadh

Saudi marketing professionals introduced to a new marketing paradigm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBLM (pronounced: emblem), the brand intimacy agency, hosted its first-ever Brand Intimacy workshop in Riyadh, KSA, on the 26th of February 2020. The workshop is part of a series of knowledge-sharing sessions run by MBLM with the community of marketing professionals.

Participants were introduced to the new paradigm of Brand Intimacy, the advantages of emotionally connecting with their audiences, and how brands can build strong emotional connections.

MBLM_Brand_Intimacy_Workshop_Riyadh

"The marketers in our first Riyadh session were engaged, inquisitive and very enthusiastic. We look forward to seeing these marketers apply what they've learned into their marketing strategies," said Lyutha Al Habsy, Executive Director, MBLM.

Brand Intimacy measures the bonds consumers form with the brands they use and love. Understanding the science behind these bonds equips marketers with the knowledge they need to build more meaningful relationships with consumers. Intimate brands have proven to deliver higher revenue and profit margins than those in the Fortune 500 and S&P 500 according to MBLM's Brand Intimacy Study, now in its 10th year.

"Despite changing market forces and consumer tastes and preferences, brands continue to be built using methods of the past. The situation has changed, as technology, consumer behavior and expectations are all different compared to 50 years ago. Brand Intimacy seeks to empower the modern marketer to analyze and build strong emotional bonds between brands and consumers. This will create better returns for their companies," said William Shintani, Managing Partner, MBLM.

MBLM recently released the 2020 Brand Intimacy Study, which contains a comprehensive ranking of brands based on emotions, across all years, the study has analyzed the responses of 25,000 consumers, 200,000 brand evaluations, 400 brands and 20,000 in-depth stories across 15 industries in the U.S., Mexico, and UAE.

About MBLM: MBLM has invented a new marketing paradigm, Brand Intimacy, delivering expertise and offerings across three areas of focus: Agency, Lab and Platform. With offices in seven countries, our multidisciplinary teams help clients build stronger bonds and deliver optimized marketing outcomes and returns for the long term. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

CONTACT:

Lyutha Alhabsy

Executive Director

MBLM

M +971 54 555 1925

O +971 4 276 7300 ext. 154

lalhabsy@mblm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099597/MBLM_Brand_Intimacy_Workshop_Riyadh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710748/MBLM__Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.mblm.com



SOURCE MBLM