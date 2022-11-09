Mayor of West Midlands Andy Street Visits Kagool In Hyderabad With Trade Delegation

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street visited data specialist Kagool's Hyderabad offices as part of an official trade delegation formed of business and political leaders from the UK's West Midlands.

Gareth Wynn, British Deputy High commissioner to Telangana & Andhra Pradesh (left) and Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor (right) visit data specialist Kagool's Hyderabad offices



The trade mission has been organised by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) and partners including the West Midlands India Partnership, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Department for International Trade (DIT). The mission forms part of the Commonwealth Games Business and Tourism Programme (BATP), features key partners and will leverage the profile generated by the Games to boost economic ties between India's sub-regions and the West Midlands.

Technology is a key focus for the mission so a visit to Coventry headquartered Kagool's office in Hyderabad was on the agenda for Mr Street. This allowed Kagool to showcase its data modernisation and transformation capability along with how effective close working relationships between the UK and India can be.

Dan Barlow, CEO with Kagool, commented, "Kagool has very strong ties with India with three offices in the country. This trade mission is particularly welcome as it helps to highlight to the world some of the great talent from the region and how we can build fruitful partnerships for a global business. Not only is India a great investment partner, the quality of the technical people is really helping Kagool to compete, thrive and grow on a global basis."

With a 'living bridge' of nearly 200,000 ethnic Indians living and working in the region, the West Midlands and India already enjoy a strong relationship, rooted in a shared cultural heritage and strong economic links. India is the UK's second largest source of investment in terms of number of projects, and the West Midlands represents a significant portion of Indian FDI into the UK, with 57% of Indian investment into the UK in 2020 located in the West Midlands.

With an economy worth £105bn, the West Midlands region includes three thriving cities – Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton, with Birmingham alone being home to more international companies than any other major English city outside London. In 2019, the West Midlands generated an export value of £32 billion – the largest region by value outside of London and the South-East of the UK as well as being officially the fastest-growing tech economy in the UK.

About Kagool

Kagool is a leading global data & analytics and ERP specialist, offering expert consultancy and integration solutions for the leading applications, systems, and software in the market.

Kagool was founded in 2004 in Coventry and has grown to become industry leading SAP data experts and is recognised as one of Microsoft's top 10 partners for data ingestion/data integration services worldwide.

Undergoing rapid expansion in the last 5 years Kagool has grown from 15 to now over 700 employees, a significant number of whom are based in India, and now with offices in Hyderabad, Pune, Chicago, Singapore, Qatar, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and London. Covering all types of client business, but specialising in manufacturing, logistics and financial services, the company has over 50 clients and its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 110%, with an annual turnover of £25m.

Kagool empower clients through cloud platforms and emerging technologies by understanding complex challenges to make informed decisions and accelerate potential business value.

The success of the company's data modernisation and migration projects is down to its proprietary software products – Velocity and Pulse. Velocity is the data ingestion solution designed to simplify and accelerate the full end-to-end process of moving and curating data from source to Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. Pulse fully automates the entire SAP data migration for large and complex data sets, supporting quality, enrichment and process/user orchestration, ensuring only complete and accurate data enters SAP.

For more information please contact: neil@influenceemobility.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942854/Kagool_Hyderabad_offices.jpg

SOURCE Kagool