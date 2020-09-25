Maybelline New York Launches Brave Together: A Long-Term Program to Support Anxiety and Depression Worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, people are living with anxiety and depression. Anxiety affects more than 284 million people. Depression affects more than 264 million.1 Half of all mental health conditions start by age 14,2 and with Covid-19, these numbers are rising. As the No. 1 international makeup brand, Maybelline New York has an opportunity to provide the right support to help tackle obstacles that stand in the way of women and young adults making their mark. We are launching the Maybelline Brave Together global cause program to help destigmatize anxiety and depression, provide critical one-on-one support and help everyone, everywhere bravely take on their world.

Over the past two years, Maybelline facilitated expert-led research and conducted focus groups to better understand the topic of mental health. Maybelline has also been working with non-profit partners CRISIS TEXT LINE, JED, AND NAMI to have a tangible impact on people struggling with anxiety and depression. In a world where 1 in 5 are estimated to be affected by anxiety and depression,3 women are disproportionately impacted.4 And most mental health conditions are undeterred or untreated.5

"Maybelline has always believed in the power of making things happen in your life. And we know that mental health is critical in feeling ready to do that," says Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "We want to use our global voice to de-stigmatize the conversation around mental health and make support easily accessible. Now, more than ever, we need to be there for those living with anxiety and depression."

By partnering with leading non-profit organizations, Maybelline's Brave Together program aims to, break down the stigma around anxiety and depression, provide cross-generational support and resources, and foster a culture that lets those who are struggling and their loved ones know that they are not alone. The specially curated online site will give people around the world access to an online community featuring real-world inspiration and stories from people on their own mental health journey, as well as mental health experts, tips, and resources.

"One of the program's key experts is Dr. Kathleen Pike, clinical psychologist and professor at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health. Dr. Pike is a scientific advisor to the Brave Together program and is leading a global study, funded by Maybelline, on the rates and reasons for anxiety and depression specific to Gen Z women. "There is a pressing need for a program like this right now, and I am proud to work with Maybelline on designing a community for those seeking to learn, listen, and inspire open and brave conversations around emotional well-being."

To meet our community where they are, Maybelline has partnered with leading non-profit Crisis Text Line to provide increased access to free, 24/7 confidential crisis counseling via text message – those in need can text TOGETHER to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

In the spirit of togetherness and cultivating a true global culture of support for anxiety and depression, Maybelline is committed to investing $10M over the next five years to mental health organizations worldwide who share our goal of making a real difference. Join the conversation online at www.maybelline.com/bravetogether or on Instagram by tagging @Maybelline and #BraveTogether.

