MAYBELLINE NEW YORK ANNOUNCES SHAY MITCHELL AS NEWEST GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

Maybelline New York welcomes actress and entrepreneur,

Shay Mitchell, into its team of global ambassadors.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, continues to build out its roster of cultural trendsetting global ambassadors with the addition of actress and entrepreneur, Shay Mitchell.

A champion of self-expression and a true creative powerhouse, Mitchell will bring her unapologetic self to Maybelline New York as she begins her global ambassador role.

"At Maybelline New York, we believe in the power of expressing your authentic self. Shay Mitchell embodies this value with a unique balance of strength and fun," said Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "As an actress, entrepreneur and mom, Shay Mitchell is carving out a path in the world this is truly her own – she inspires us all to take on new adventures and embrace our individuality. We are beyond thrilled to welcome her to the Maybelline family."

Mitchell's extensive acting career and commitment to her entrepreneurial spirit have made her one of the most recognized names in entertainment, aligning perfectly with the ethos of Maybelline – a brand known for product innovation that stands up to the hustle of life while appealing to every look, style and skin tone. With Mitchell's dedicated followers looking to her for her cool self-expression and creative approach to beauty, she is the perfect addition to Maybelline's global ambassador team.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Maybelline family. As a brand that has always valued self-expression and individuality, it is an honor to be a part of their story," said Shay Mitchell.

As a Maybelline ambassador, Mitchell will be featured in upcoming product and brand campaigns. The collaboration will kick off with Shay Mitchell joining a global brand campaign this fall in addition to lending her voice to two new product launches you won't want to miss!

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether .

About Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is an actress, multi-faceted entrepreneur, and executive producer. Her acting credits include her acclaimed performances in Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's You and Hulu's Dollface. Additionally, Shay serves as executive producer on FOX's breakout drama series The Cleaning Lady and most recently made her debut in unscripted television as host of her travel food and beverage show, THIRST with Shay Mitchell on MAX. As a businesswoman and entrepreneur, Shay founded the travel and lifestyle essentials brand BÉIS in 2018, which offers stylish and functional luggage and accessories. In just five years, the brand has surpassed $200 million in profitable gross revenue. In 2020 Shay co-founded tequila brand Onda, which initially launched as a ready-to-drink tequila seltzer brand, most recently expanding into offering Tequila Blanco and Reposado this year. With over 56 million followers, Shay is one of the most celebrated and recognized voices in entertainment.

