Maya Diab and Assi El Hallani Will Perform Their Hit Songs at Concorde Luxury Resort

The pearl of Bafra region of Cyprus, Concorde Luxury Resort hosts Maya Diab on August 17 and Assi El Hallani on September 14

BAFRA, Cyprus, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Luxury Resort which was put into service by Zafer İnşaat Yatırım Holding in Cyprus, continues to be the address of those looking for holiday and entertainment at the same time.

Offering experience of the first Luxury Villa concept in Cyprus to its guests in addition to its modern lines, architectural structure, rich variety in its activities, width of living spaces offered to the person, Concorde Luxury Resort hosts world famous names.