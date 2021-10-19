Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rate of the most popular cryptocurrency today Bitcoin has been skyrocketing in the past two weeks. However, experts at the world-renowned online cryptocurrency trading brokerage house Maxwise warn against the hype related to the digital asset's potential. In a recent report, published after months of monitoring Bitcoin's rate in correlation with trends and events, the experts express doubt regarding Bitcoins ability to fulfill estimates from the beginning of 2021, according to which it will cross the $100K mark by the end of the year.

"We've carefully analyzed Bitcoin for a long time," said Mark Poderrich, spokesperson for Maxwise, "and we would like to pour a bit of cold water on the hype surrounding Bitcoin. The number one token does have a lot of potential, but traders must be aware that as fast as it has risen, Bitcoin can also fall. It is important for us that our clients approach this market well-informed, so they can make the right trading-related decisions for them, and we do everything in our power to ensure that."

Trade long or short with confidence

The cryptocurrency market has been characterized with enhanced volatility in 2021, and that's why it is crucial for traders to be able to benefit from bearish trends as well as bullish ones. For that reason, Maxwise enables trading on derivatives of leading cryptos, granting the ability to trade both long and short, with maximal execution speed. All of that is guaranteed via the brand's state-of-the-art trading platform, suitable for trading from desktop as well as mobile, promising constant connection to the market.

"I can truly say that we designed our platform with the end user in mind, and the fact that it has become so popular globally is proof of that," added Poderrich.

About Maxwise

Established in 2020 by a team of veteran crypto experts, Maxwise has quickly become a known name around the world in the online cryptocurrency trading industry. Today, the brand serves thousands of traders, combining attractive rates with the highest standard of information security available in the financial system. A wide array of cryptocurrencies are available for trade on Maxwise, and all of the platform's users can enjoy efficient and courteous support via multiple means of communication, such as email, direct messaging and an onsite chat function.

