Maxonrow Hosts Meetup to Connect with London's Blockchain Community

The meetup had over 50 attendees from the financial and tech sector that were interested in learning about Blockchain technology and how to apply it in their work. Some of the companies they represented included banks such as Societe General, software companies such as Bloomberg, and consulting firms like Deloitte.

The event featured a presentation by Maxonrow's CEO Mark Homeier, and Ximena Cordon Maxonrow's Marketing Director about Blockchain technology and Maxonrow's latest release, the MAX-Wallet , a native wallet connecting to the Maxonrow mainchain, embedded with advanced, mandatory KYC.

"Our Max Wallet aims to be the main user-end application managing the user's Maxonrow account. In addition to creating what we believe to be the most secure and transparent wallet in the market, Maxonrow is preparing to venture into non-transactional systems as well. By working with governments worldwide, the Maxonrow digital wallet will enable function extensions that would expand the industry beyond the current scope." said Mark Homeier, Maxonrow's CEO.

In addition, the Maxonrow team announced the launch of its Community Leader Program and requested the help of the audience in finding out more about the potential benefits of the program to the community.

"We aim to become a global force, and we can't do that without having a direct relationship with Blockchain communities all over the world. Our goal with this program is to give these communities the tools they need to advocate to bring Blockchain Technology closer to the wide audience of untapped users around the globe." said Ximena Cordon, Maxonrow's Marketing Director.

Overall, the event was a great success that the Maxonrow team is planning to replicate in its upcoming Hackathon in Berlin. For more information on other Maxonrow events, or how to join the community leader program, contact support@maxonrow.com or drop them a line in their Telegram channel.

About Maxonrow

Established in 2018, Maxonrow is the first network in the world that will connect societies, governments, and businesses with the digital economy through blockchain technology. Maxonrow's core Blockchain is a mainchain with mandatory KYC verification which is integrated across all products. Our unique approach allows decentralized assets to be exchanged without sacrificing regulatory oversight. Maxonrow's mainchain is powered by a high-throughput transactional chain, transparent and predictable transaction fee structure, user issued tokens, and a secure validator management system. Whether you are an individual, a small business, a financial institution, an NGO or a government, Maxonrow can help you achieve your goals through innovative blockchain technology solutions.

