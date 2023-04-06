MAXIMALISM IS THE FLAVOUR OF THE SEASON, FOR NATURAL DIAMONDS TOO

~ Natural Diamond Council urges consumers to celebrate life the Avant Garde way this diamond month~

MUMBAI, India , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) in India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is back with the bold third edition of their Jewellery Trend Report, offering connoisseurs an insight on what is in vogue this season. Bound to captivate audiences worldwide, show-stopping the red carpets, and being the favoured glamour choice during the festive seasons, the overarching theme of the year is 'Maximalism'. With people realising the importance of each fleeting moment, the younger generation has chosen more distinct fashion choices to stand out from the crowd. Maximalism is about living life in one's own unapologetic way and this has been identified as the ruling influence this season by NDC's Style Collective. Featuring experts across genres like design, fashion and journalism, the members of the erudite Style Collective include Rhea Kapoor, HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, Bibhu Mohapatra, Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan, Katerina Perez, Sarah Royce-Greensill and Nonita Kalra.

The report identifies three main trends to embody the philosophy of abundant styles and being unafraid to be seen this year, while staying rooted in sustainable slow fashion. This year, the designs that are headlining the ensemble are- boisterous earrings and chokers, i.e., XXL Earrings & Chokers, the perennial favourite - Diamonds with Gemstones and the always timeless- Modern Solitaire.

The larger-than-life XXL Earrings & Chokers, glittering with natural diamonds are a diamond lover's dream come true. A stronger take on the traditional jewellery they, quite literally, offer accessories and style statements to be remembered.

The second trend, Diamonds with Gemstones, embraces the playful side of natural diamonds by complimenting them with colourful gemstones. Combining the elegant nature of natural diamonds with an extensive range of many-hued precious stones, lends jewellery a versatility, allowing wearers to indulge in a wide range of choices with their outfits and get creative.

The last trend of the season, Modern Solitaire, is a contemporary take on the classic, representing the entire theme of maximalism through the 'power of one' with large glistening jewels that allow the wearer to go all out. Commanding attention as the light hits them, these solitaires have what it takes to be the life of the party.

Richa Singh, Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council India & The Middle East, said, "Our 2023 jewellery trend report celebrates the rising desire of being your unique self, and living in the now. Trends by their inherent nature are dichotomous and cyclical, but what remains constant is our love for jewellery. Under the umbrella of living maximal, natural diamond jewellery helps consumers find a physical expression of their individuality. The third edition of our jewellery trend report is a combination of Avant Garde, colour and larger than life pieces that make you feel special. A reflection of the current consumer outlook, this report is a product of some of the best minds in the fields of design and fashion, giving key insights into the world of diamond jewellery and its evolution as a symbol of slow fashion over time and generations."

Natural Diamond Council asked the Style Collective to share their thoughts -

Sarah Royce-Greensill, Jewellery & Watches Editor, Telegraph UK, said, "We're seeing pared-back looks when it comes to hair and makeup. Colourless chokers in natural diamonds reflect this clean aesthetic, imparting modernity, while oversized earrings have become newly relevant when hair is slicked back, rather than loose and voluminous."

Nonita Kalra, Editor in Chief, Tata CliQ Luxury, said, "When there is optimism, there is colour. I'm also enjoying this insouciance with natural diamonds. Earlier there were rules that you couldn't mix them with less precious stones, but people are having so much fun with this rainbow palette."

HH Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, said, "Solitaires are eternal in more ways than one. It's the diamond that shines through, and I love that about it because there is so much simplicity and grace, with just the sparkle of the diamonds where there's no overlap of design. And I have found myself wearing a string of solitaires or a ring more often."

Katerina Perez, Gemologist, Journalist & leading jewellery influencer, said, "In the way they underline the neck, chokers help us explore our feminine side and express our sensuality. There is a resurgence now because they are more modern, more interesting, adapted to the way we style jewellery today."

Rhea Kapoor, Film Producer & Stylist, said, "Stones and metals close to a person's face can change the way they are perceived, especially in a photograph. Emeralds can light up one's face, whereas gold and silver both have a different effect. One of my favourite necklaces that I inherited from my mother is with amethyst and uncut natural diamonds. Jewellery shouldn't be about telling people how precious it is. It should be about you enjoying it and finding value in it."

Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan, Entrepreneur & Fashion Icon, said, "There is romance and adrenaline in buying a natural diamond. The feel of a solitaire that is yet to be set between your fingers is sensorial and tactile, a fully immersive experience. When it comes to solitaires, I have a predilection towards different shapes and cuts. I wear heart-shaped natural diamonds and have variety in my collection. I do covet an Asscher cut."

Bibhu Mohapatra, Global Fashion Designer, said, "Jewellery is now about asserting your story, every day, rather than saving pieces for special occasions. And don't we want to encourage one another to tell our story louder and clearer, so we can rise above the noise? Natural diamonds are precious, but they're also among the oldest and last forever. So, using them a bit more effortlessly will define how we evolve our relationship with them. The ease of making the natural diamond your friend is that you can morph it to suit you, by layering pieces, playing with different cuts and shapes."

Check out the trend report here: https://www.naturaldiamonds.com/ae/style-ae/trends-ae/the-diamond-jewellery-trend-report-2023/

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) inspires and informs consumers about the incredible world of natural diamonds through its Only Natural Diamonds platform. The platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewellery trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides. The NDC supports the integrity of the natural diamond industry by providing transparency and insight on the progress of this sector and its commitments to further betterment.

NDC is a global organisation whose members' operation span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million industry employees and their families around the world. The NDC operates in the US, China, India and Europe.

