MAXHUB unveils its latest collaboration solutions at London Tech Week 2024, outlining the future of work together with key technology partners

Showcased in partnership with UK distributor Dynamic Tech, MAXHUB brings its new 4K touch display, a 92-inch commercial display, and more for the first time at London Tech Week

Underpinning the development of these products are close collaboration with technology leaders such as Microsoft and Intel

LONDON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During London Tech Week 2024, MAXHUB, the global leader in integrated communications and display solutions, showcased its latest products set to empower the future of work. Building on the foundations it has established in the UK and EU regions, the innovations found MAXHUB's offerings allow the company to forge and drive strong partnerships with leading brands like Microsoft , helping customers realise a more intelligent and efficient workplace.

Going global through strong local operations

Image-MAXHUB at London Tech Week Presenting Flagship Products

Through years of operations in Europe, MAXHUB has established strong local teams in the region, including in the U.K., Netherlands, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and more. Customers enjoy locally-based customer support, as well as faster fulfilment and more convenient customer acquisition with a logistic center and customer experience center in the Netherlands.

Starting this month in June 2024, MAXHUB will also open its first customer experience center for the U.K. Through this CEC, customers can get in touch with the local MAXHUB team, get product demonstrations, and receive product training at its centrally located address in Chelsea, London. Aside from showcasing all existing MAXHUB offers in the U.K., the CEC will also feature the company's latest innovations, including the UW92NA 92-inch Commercial Display, the 65-inch MAXHUB XBoard Teams version 65'' , and the XCore Kit Pro+P30 conferencing solution.

New products and collaboration with Dynamic Tech

MAXHUB XBoard Teams version 65" is a 4K touch display that integrates Windows 11 IoT system. It has three built-in cameras with advanced AI features, built-in 16 microphone array, stereo speakers, as well as accessories including stands and pens. The MAXHUB XBoard Teams version is currently undergoing a series of stringent Microsoft compatibility and certification processes, with plans to be available in Q4 2024.

UW92NA is MAXHUB's 92-inch commercial display in its ultra-wide series. Designed with a modern 21:9 screen ratio, it has a 33 percent larger visual canvas than comparable models. Empowered by the Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms, the MAXHUB UW Series brings a more immersive hybrid meeting experience. In addition, this next-generation display is enhanced to be compatible with all leading industry collaboration software.

XCore Kit Pro+P30 is a Red Dot award-winning video conferencing solution designed for Microsoft Teams Rooms of all sizes, is an ideal solution for transforming BYOD meeting spaces. It enhances remote communication, presentation, and team collaboration by combining multiple components into a single streamlined package, including an 11.6" touch console and compute unit powered by a 12th-generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor. Installation and cable management are designed to be simple, so users can be up and running quickly. Built-in wireless for content sharing, wired for 4K sharing, and a user-friendly interface ensure a high-quality video conferencing management and user experience. The XCore Kit Pro is undergoing Microsoft compatibility and certification processes, with certification expected in Q3 2024.

Through collaboration with Dynamic Tech, MAXHUB introduced these new products at London Tech Week 2024. Aside from facilitating MAXHUB's first appearance at London Tech Week, Dynamic Tech is a key MAXHUB distributor in the UK. Thanks to its rich experience distributing and integrating communications and display solutions in the region, Dynamic Tech has been a valued partner, able to bring out the unique capabilities and benefits of MAXHUB products to benefit customers.

"Working with MAXHUB to provide its suite of communications solutions has been an excellent experience," said Yu Ning, Managing Director from Dynamic Tech. "Our wide network of customers are always looking for solutions that will boost their ability to communicate efficiently within their organisations, and MAXHUB's innovative features and industry-leading three-year warranty inspires confidence both within Dynamic Tech, and among our clientele."

Deep technology-based partnerships

Aside from working closely with partners in Europe to deploy products, MAXHUB works closely with leading tech companies in the region to constantly improve its solutions. Working with Microsoft, MAXHUB has in-depth research and development into the Microsoft Teams Rooms solution. Through the use of AI with Microsoft Azure Cloud, MAXHUB's solutions are able to share data seamlessly across multiple global data centers, using the robust capabilities of Azure Cosmos DB and Blob Storage. The result of this is a globally distributed architecture for deploying key services like OTA (over the air) and CMS (content management system), while all the time segregating foundational business data from personal privacy data.

MAXHUB also uses leading industry technology, like Intel CPU solutions to further boost performance. This results in products that are able to keep up with the growing demands of organisations' rich communications and collaboration needs.

Visit MAXHUB at London Tech Week 2024 at Olympia London, HammersmithRd, London W148UX. From June 18th, all MAXHUB products will also be on display at the London Customer Experience Center, found at Studio G8-G10, Plaza 535, 535 King's Rd, London SW10 0SZ. Click here to book an appointment to visit the showroom here: https://www.dynamic-cctv.com/book-a-visit.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated communication and display solutions. MAXHUB creates a technology hub where inspiration has the freedom to grow into meaningful connections. Centered around integration, MAXHUB provides next-level integrated solutions for people to communicate, present, and collaborate. MAXHUB, where inspiration moves ahead. For more information about MAXHUB, visit www.maxhub.com.

Find us on:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434400/MAXHUB_London_Tech_Week.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg