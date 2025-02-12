MAXHUB Clinches Prestigious "Best of Show Award" at ISE 2025 with Groundbreaking XBoard V7 and UC P30

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, a global leader in integrated commercial display and unified communications solutions, has achieved a significant milestone at ISE 2025. The company's latest Microsoft Teams Rooms-certified innovations — the MAXHUB XBoard V7 Interactive Display for Teams Rooms and the MAXHUB UC P30 Intelligent Dual-Eye Camera — have been awarded the prestigious "Best of Show Award," further solidifying their leadership in advanced meeting room technology.

First Teams-certified AIO interactive display with Trident Lens triple camera and Windows 11 IoT MAXHUB XBoard V7 for Teams Rooms Intelligent Dual-Eye Camera MAXHUB UC P30

"We are thrilled to receive such prestigious recognition for two of our flagship products at ISE 2025. These awards reaffirm MAXHUB's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering solutions that redefine how enterprises collaborate and engage," said Darren Lin, Vice General Manager, MAXHUB Global Business. "The XBoard V7 and UC P30 symbolize our dedication to creating user-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

First Teams-certified AIO interactive display with Trident Lens triple camera and Windows 11 IoT: MAXHUB XBoard V7 for Teams Rooms

The MAXHUB XBoard V7 for Teams Rooms is the first Teams-certified all-in-one interactive display featuring a Trident Lens triple camera and running Windows 11 IoT. It offers seamless, high-quality collaboration, earning global recognition for its top performance in the corporate interactive display market. Thoughtfully designed to simplify and elevate meeting room technology, it sets a new standard for modern collaboration.

Integrated Collaboration: Combines touch screen, cameras, microphones, speakers, a built-in Windows 11 IoT computer, and versatile mounting options for a seamless user experience.

Enhanced Video Conferencing: Its 50MP triple-camera Trident Lens system, featuring 2x optical and 5x hybrid zoom, ensures every participant is seen clearly, making video conferencing as natural as face-to-face conversations.

Unparalleled Visual Clarity: Equipped with 4K / 5K resolution and Non-Glare technology, it guarantees a crystal-clear interactive display that adapts to any lighting condition.

/ resolution and Non-Glare technology, it guarantees a crystal-clear interactive display that adapts to any lighting condition. Scalability Meets Flexibility: Available in multiple sizes, tailored for open spaces and conference rooms, and fully optimized for Microsoft Teams Rooms, ensuring unmatched adaptability.

Intelligent Dual-Eye Camera: MAXHUB UC P30

The MAXHUB UC P30 delivers exceptional performance and is the ideal solution for medium to large meeting spaces.

4K Dual-Camera Brilliance: Powered by Sony 1.8-inch, 8MP image sensors, the dual cameras combine remarkable detail with broad coverage.

Dual-Camera Brilliance: Powered by Sony 1.8-inch, 8MP image sensors, the dual cameras combine remarkable detail with broad coverage. AI-Powered Efficiency: From auto-framing to presenter tracking, the UC P30 simplifies workflows while creating an unmatched collaborative experience.

User-Friendly Design: With plug-and-play capabilities, PoE+ power compatibility, and seamless integration with Pro AV and MAXHUB displays, the UC P30 ensures effortless and future-proof deployments.

Robust Build: Housed in an ultra-high-strength aluminum alloy casing with a sleek anodized metal finish, it is both durable and visually stunning.

Peace of mind: Teams-certified, with a device management tool and warranty included

MAXHUB XBoard V7 for Teams and UC P30 have undergone a series of stringent Microsoft compatibility and certification processes and are now certified for Teams. The XBoard V7 for Teams, available in 65" and 86" models, is certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, with additional sizes expected by Q2 2025.

MAXHUB also provides robust device management via its Pivot platform, alongside the XBoard V7 and UC P30. This centralized solution enables IT professionals to remotely monitor, manage, and control all MAXHUB devices, ensuring a seamless experience.

All MAXHUB solutions come with a 3-year warranty and local support, ensuring a seamless user experience and uninterrupted workflow for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

For more information or to schedule a product demo, visit the XBoard or P30 pages on our website.

About MAXHUB:

MAXHUB is a global leader in integrated commercial display and unified communications solutions. With over 20 years of research and development excellence, MAXHUB empowers organizations worldwide through innovative products, strong supply chain management, and a commitment to enhancing collaboration in diverse work environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617312/First_Teams_certified_AIO_interactive_display_with_Trident_Lens_triple_camera_and_Windows_11_IoT_MAX.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617313/Intelligent_Dual_Eye_Camera_MAXHUB_UC_P30.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362520/MAXHUB_Logo.jpg