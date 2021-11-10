MaxCyte Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced third quarter ended September 30, 2021 financial results.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue was $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing 50% growth compared to the same period in 2020.

in the third quarter of 2021, representing 50% growth compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding Strategic Platform License (SPL) Program-related revenue, revenue from cell therapy customers was $6.2 million for the third quarter, an increase of 38% compared to the same period in 2020.

for the third quarter, an increase of 38% compared to the same period in 2020. SPL Program-related revenue was $2.0 million in the third quarter -- the highest SPL Program-related revenue we have received in any quarter to-date -- as compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2020.

in the third quarter -- the highest SPL Program-related revenue we have received in any quarter to-date -- as compared to for the same period in 2020. Revenue from drug discovery customers was $1.9 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period in 2020, but up sequentially from the second quarter of 2021.

in the third quarter, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period in 2020, but up sequentially from the second quarter of 2021. With the addition of Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc., Celularity, Inc., Sana Biotechnology, Inc., and Nkarta, Inc. signed year-to-date, the total number of SPLs now stands at 15.

"We are pleased to report very strong third quarter results driven by ongoing strength in sales to cell therapy customers and robust SPL Program-related revenue." said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte.

"We continue to expand our customer base and increase the number of strategic partnerships, now with 15 SPL agreements in place following the announcement of our agreement with Nkarta in early November. The vast majority of our SPL agreements enable MaxCyte to participate in pre-commercial milestones and post-commercial sales-based payments on SPL-related Programs. We remain bullish around the potential for our SPL partnerships to generate meaningful revenue for the business over the next 12 to 18 months and beyond as our partners continue to see clinical success.

We are also making important and strategic investments in our business, expanding our marketing, R&D and product development capabilities, launching innovative solutions to drive future growth, bolstering our leading internal and field-based cell engineering expertise, expanding our manufacturing capabilities as our customers move closer to commercialization, and adding strong talent across all facets of our business."

"Overall, MaxCyte remains well-positioned to support growing adoption of the ExPERT™ platform technology for cellular-based research and next-generation therapeutic development."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $10.1 million, compared to $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing growth of 50%. Sales to cell therapy customers, across both instruments and single use disposables, were collectively up 38% compared to the same period last year.

Success in recognizing revenue from our SPL Programs was also a primary source of strength in the quarter. The Company recognized $2.0 million in SPL Program-related revenue in the quarter (comprised of pre-commercial milestone revenues) as compared to $0.3 million in SPL Program-related revenue in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million (91% gross margin), compared to $6.0 million (89% gross margin) in the same period of the prior year. The increase in gross margin was driven by the higher SPL Program-related revenues; excluding SPL Program-related revenues, gross margin was relatively unchanged.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $11.6 million, compared to operating expenses of $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. The overall increase in operating expense was principally driven by a $3.4 million increase in compensation expense associated with increased headcount and higher stock-based compensation (principally due to stock-price appreciation), as well as a $1.2 million increase in legal, public company and professional service expenses.

Partially offsetting this expense growth was a $2.5 million decline in CARMA™-related expenses compared with the same period last year. As of March 2021, all pre-clinical and clinical activities related to the CARMA™ platform were substantially completed.

Third quarter 2021 net loss was ($2.7) million compared to net loss of ($3.1) million for the same period in 2020.

Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $255.9 million as of September 30, 2021.

Preliminary 2021 Revenue

We are updating our revenue projection for fiscal year 2021. We now expect to achieve at least $33.0 million in revenue for fiscal year 2021, up from our prior guidance of greater than $30 million in revenue for the year.

Executive Leadership Addition

James Lovgren has joined MaxCyte as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. Mr. Lovgren brings deep experience in cell therapy to the role, where he will help grow adoption of the MaxCyte ExPERT™ platform in cellular-based research and next-generation drug development. Most recently, Mr. Lovgren served as Vice President at Berkeley Lights, where he was responsible for cell therapy strategy, including product development and marketing. Previously, he served as General Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific in the cell and gene therapy business, overseeing the launch of several strategic products. He also held leadership positions at Minerva Biotechnologies, ORGN3N and Life Technologies. Mr. Lovgren earned his master's degree in business administration at North Carolina State University and his bachelor's degree in biology at University of North Florida.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: three instruments, the ATx™, STx™ and GTx™; a portfolio of proprietary related disposable processing assemblies; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our revenue guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021 and expectations regarding adoption of the ExPERT™ platform, expansion of and revenue from our SPL Programs and the progression of our customers' programs into and through clinical trials.

MaxCyte, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets































September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020





(Unaudited)



(Note 2) Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 58,973,500

$ 18,755,200 Short-term investments, at amortized cost



196,914,700



16,007,500 Accounts receivable, net



5,958,100



5,171,900 Inventory, net



4,148,400



4,315,800 Other current assets



3,541,900



1,003,000 Total current assets



269,536,600



45,253,400













Property and equipment, net



6,810,100



4,546,200 Right of use asset - operating leases



1,025,100



1,728,300 Right of use asset - finance leases



-



218,300 Other assets



318,100



33,900 Total assets

$ 277,689,900

$ 51,780,100













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 723,300

$ 890,200 Accrued expenses and other



4,955,800



5,308,500 Operating lease liability, current



572,300



572,600 Deferred revenue, current portion



6,325,800



4,843,000 Total current liabilities



12,577,200



11,614,300













Note payable, net of discount, and deferred fees



—



4,917,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion



500,200



1,234,600 Other liabilities



496,600



788,800 Total liabilities



13,574,000



18,554,700













Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 100,434,032 and 77,382,473 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



1,004,300



773,800 Additional paid-in capital



372,541,700



127,673,900 Accumulated deficit



(109,430,100)



(95,222,300) Total stockholders' equity



264,115,900



33,225,400 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 277,689,900

$ 51,780,100

MaxCyte, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$ 10,139,100

$ 6,762,600

$ 23,742,100

$ 17,654,900

Cost of goods sold



943,800



734,800



2,421,500



1,860,100

Gross profit



9,195,300



6,027,800



21,320,600



15,794,800





























Operating expenses:

























Research and development



2,774,800



4,517,900



12,058,000



12,852,800

Sales and marketing



3,211,500



2,039,000



8,913,500



5,933,000

General and administrative



5,651,900



2,313,200



13,582,500



5,684,200

Total operating expenses



11,638,200



8,870,100



34,554,000



24,470,000

Operating loss



(2,442,900)



(2,842,300)



(13,233,400)



(8,675,200)





























Other income (expense):

























Interest and other expense



(289,000)



(263,200)



(1,044,400)



(545,000)

Interest income



51,500



6,800



70,000



55,500

Total other income (expense)



(237,500)



(256,400)



(974,400)



(489,500)

Provision for income taxes



—



—



—



—

Net loss

$ (2,680,400)

$ (3,098,700)

$ (14,207,800)

$ (9,164,700)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.03)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted



84,706,516



77,085,305



87,178,217



66,812,252



MaxCyte, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (14,207,800)

$ (9,164,700)













Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



1,007,400



768,500 Net book value of consigned equipment sold



39,200



35,700 Loss on disposal of fixed assets



18,500



6,500 Fair value adjustment of liability classified warrant



645,400



199,400 Stock-based compensation



5,510,400



1,704,600 Bad debt recovery



-



(117,200) Amortization of discounts on short-term investments



(39,500)



(5,300) Noncash interest expense



5,400



16,300













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(786,200)



(379,200) Inventory



(300,200)



(782,200) Other current assets



(2,538,900)



(357,000) Right of use asset – operating leases



858,000



390,200 Right of use asset – finance lease



63,500



59,600 Other assets



(284,200)



(33,900) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other



(431,350)



(548,900) Operating lease liability



(734,700)



(278,600) Deferred revenue



1,482,800



1,461,300 Other liabilities



(27,100)



155,000 Net cash used in operating activities



(9,719,350)



(6,869,900)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of short-term investments



(202,867,700)



(16,988,400) Maturities of short-term investments



22,000,000



2,500,000 Purchases of property and equipment



(2,712,050)



(1,713,300) Proceeds from sale of equipment



4,600



— Net cash used in investing activities



(183,575,150)



(16,201,700)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



236,077,300



28,567,200 Borrowings under notes payable



—



1,440,000 Principal payments on notes payable



(4,922,400)



(1,440,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options



2,424,000



285,900 Principal payments on finance leases



(66,100)



(39,500) Net cash provided by financing activities



233,512,800



28,813,600 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



40,218,300



5,742,000 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



18,755,200



15,210,800 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 58,973,500

$ 20,952,800















MaxCyte, Inc. Unaudited Revenue by Market (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020



















Cell Therapy



$ 6,226

$ 4,509

$ 15,721

$ 10,697 Drug Discovery



1,909

2,002

5,510

4,952 Program-related



2,004

252

2,512

2,005 Total Revenue



$ 10,139

$ 6,763

$ 23,742

$ 17,655

SOURCE MaxCyte, Inc.