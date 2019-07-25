MAV Beauty Brands Takes Cake Beauty Global

"We are excited to bring Cake to the UK with Boots. Since Boots is the leader in the health and beauty category, introducing Cake Beauty in their premium lifestyle haircare segment is a perfect fit," says Tim Bunch, President of MAV Beauty Brands. "We've had tremendous success bringing this brand to new international markets in 2019 and expect further international expansion in the coming quarters."

MAV Beauty Brands has distribution in more than 30 countries and is scaling its brands globally. Launching in the UK is specifically noteworthy because Cake Beauty is the first brand in the company's portfolio to enter this key market.

Cake Beauty, known for its naturally-luxe, cruelty free and vegan hair care and body products, is led by its founder, Heather Reier. Cake Beauty - a Canadian brand - grew to cult success status within the millennial demographic thanks to creative packaging and consumer-loved scents while still maintaining their 100% vegan, cruelty-free stance on products. The UK launch of Cake Beauty comes on the heels of a successful launch nationally in the U.S. at Walgreens, which is owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

"Cake Beauty launched over 15 years ago in my kitchen and we are now expanding globally," says Founder and Creative Director, Heather Reier. "My partnership with MAV Beauty Brands has made this all possible—the shared resources and global retail and distribution network at MAV has enabled me to grow the brand at an accelerated rate globally, increasing awareness around the world." Since joining forces with MAV Beauty Brands, Cake Beauty has increased their global footprint by more than 10 times.

Consumers in the UK are keen on purchasing vegan beauty and according to Marketing Week, sales of vegan beauty products in the UK grew 38% in 2018.1 Retailers like Boots, one of the largest health and beauty retailers in the UK, are leading the way in the region's vegan beauty boom. Boots has even dedicated a portion of their website to vegan beauty offerings. Not only does Cake Beauty appeal to the vegan consumer, but all shoppers looking for naturally-inspired products at an affordable price. The brand aims to bridge the gap between naturally-inspired formulas and fun, whimsical products, proving that good-for-you and vegan ingredients are for all consumers.

Cake Beauty launched exclusively in 290 key Boots doors in the UK including flagship stores like Covent Garden, Leicester Fosse Park and Nottingham Victoria Centre, which are proven beauty destinations for UK consumers.

Products launched in Boots July 2019

The Mane Manage'r 3-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner - £8.99

The Curl Friend Defining Curl Cream - £8.99

The Curl Whip Whipped Curl Mousse - £8.99

The 'Do Gooder Volumizing Dry Shampoo - £8.99

The Big Big Deal Thickening Volume Shampoo - £8.99

The Big Big Wig Thickening Volume Conditioner - £8.99

The Smooth Move Moisture Melt Hair Mask - £2.99

The Wave Maker Texturizing Beach Spray - £8.99

The Hold Out Flexy Hold Hair Spray - £8.99

The Posh Wash Sulfate Free Swirl Shampoo - £8.99

The Soft Serve Cream Rinse Conditioner - £8.99

The Thick Trick Volumizing Styling Foam - £8.99

The Gloss Boss Dry Styling Oil - £8.99

About Cake Beauty

Cake Beauty develops award-winning, cruelty-free and vegan hair care, body and bath products that women love to use every day. Founded over fifteen years ago in her home kitchen, Heather Reier set out to create high performing, naturally driven formulations with playful indulgence, a mission that paid off by winning "best in beauty" accolades. Inspired by the rich, high efficacy properties of natural ingredients, the brand achieved cult status early on with its iconic bath & body products and has successfully expanded into the hair care category. Cake Beauty continues to pioneer in combining high-performing and naturally driven solutions for its customers. The brand is nationally available in Canada's leading retailer, Shoppers Drug Mart and is available at Walgreens and Rite Aid in the U.S. Customers can also purchase products directly from the brand website.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands is a high-growth global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Our innovation-focused, next generation platform consists of complementary and rapidly growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure and Cake Beauty. Our products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. Our products are sold in over 25 countries around the world, in over 100 major retailers and through over 60,000 doors.

1 Hammett, Ellen. "Vegan Beauty: How Conscious Consumers Are Driving Innovation in Ethical Cosmetics." Marketing Week, 29 May 2019, https://www.marketingweek.com/how-conscious-consumers-are-driving-vegan-beauty/.

