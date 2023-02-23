Mauve Group announces the launch of Mauve Cymru Ltd in Wales

Mauve Group launches Mauve Cymru Ltd – a new Welsh company dedicated to bringing expansion opportunities to Welsh businesses.

Mauve Cymru will launch at a Wales Week London event on 2nd March.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, a leading provider of global HR, employment and business consultancy solutions today announced the launch of Mauve Cymru- a new Welsh arm of the global organisation.

Mauve Group supports businesses of any size planning to expand globally, employ staff overseas and set up their own international operations. The launch of Mauve Cymru will help Welsh businesses to bring their products and services to new international markets.

Led by Welsh CEO Ann Ellis, global company Mauve Group was founded nearly 27 years ago. Now Ann wants to give back to the communities in Wales that laid the foundations for the business. As a proud Welsh founder, Ann believes strongly that Welsh companies deserve to be promoted on an international platform.

Wales is a growing global player and is seeing an upsurge in entrepreneurialism. New figures show a record 3.4% year-on-year rise in new companies registered in Wales, and the highest-ever overall number of companies located in Wales. Mauve predicts sustained business growth in Wales, heralded by the recent announcement of a multi-billion pound deal between Air India, Rolls Royce and Airbus that will bring thousands of jobs to Airbus' North Wales wing-making facility.

Mauve Cymru will be launching at a special event during Wales Week London on Thursday 2nd March. Wales Week founder Dan Langford OBE says:

"We are delighted that the Mauve Group has come on board with Wales Week London this year; with nearly 110 activities and events taking place across London, it's great that the team at Mauve are putting on one of the standout events in this year's Wales Week London programme.

"Wales Week London is now in its seventh successive year, during which we have hosted some 650 events in London, attracting a combined audience of over 60,000 people. This success is a result of the collaborative efforts of all our partners and event organisers, like Mauve, who put so much time, energy and imagination into contributing such a varied programme of activities every year; for which we're hugely grateful."

Mauve Cymru's event Scaling New Heights: A Celebration of Welsh Culture and Global Business will see live performances from prize-winning harpist Mared Emyr and Mared Williams, a renowned singer who reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent with musical theatre group Welsh of the West End.

Keynote speaker Tori James will share her experiences of becoming the first Welsh woman to summit Everest, while Cardiff's Tidy Kitchen will provide catering, having previously cooked for Formula 1 drivers and top musicians including Eric Clapton.

Secure your free ticket to Mauve Cymru's event: Scaling New Heights: A Celebration of Welsh Culture and Global Business Tickets, Thu 2 Mar 2023 at 18:00 | Eventbrite

For more information, please contact press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007845/Mauve_Cymru_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mauve Corporate Systems UK Ltd