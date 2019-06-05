Maturing Cannabis Markets Offer Consumers Various Boons

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis market has strategically integrated into major markets worldwide. Primarily, most countries are moving towards adopting cannabis for medicinal applications. However, there are a handful of countries that have either decriminalized or legalized its recreational use as well. While medical cannabis is much more widely accessible and available, the recreational market is growing at a much more rapid pace, largely due to the North American region. Currently, the medical cannabis sector accounts for the majority of the market share, but as the U.S. and Canadian market continue to mature, the recreational sector is expected to prevail. The cannabis market is still relatively new, meaning that some companies aren't fully efficient and operating at maximum capacity. For instance, Canada recently legalized cannabis entirely in late 2018 but despite fully legalizing the plant, the Canadian government has imposed strict restrictions on cannabis-related operations. In this case, cultivators are limited in how many cannabis plants they can grow in their facilities and retailers in certain provinces even face curtailed hours, which significantly impacts their financials as well. As a result, newer markets tend to have higher prices for products, whereas U.S. states that have adopted cannabis legislation early have significantly lower prices per package or price per gram. As of 2019, Colorado's average price across all product segments was approximately USD 23.95, while Washington's average price was USD 15.33, according to Leafly. On the other hand, California and Nevada adopted recreational legislation nearly four years after Colorado and Washington and California's average price across all products segment is approximately USD 30.90, while Nevada's average price is USD 26.94. As legalization continues to spread, regions that have adopted cannabis, as well as companies, are maturing, leading to a decline in prices. These declining prices, in turn, make cannabis-based products much more affordable for new consumers to try, thus leading to a growing user base. According to data compiled by GlobalInfoResearch, the global legal marijuana was valued at USD 7.97 Billion in 2019. By 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 35 Billion while registering a CAGR of 28% over the next five years. Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTC: BBRRF) (CSE: BBM), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTC: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN), PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF) (TSX-V: PCLO)

While Washington has the cheapest average price in the U.S., that was not the case when the state first adopted recreational cannabis. According to Headset data, a gram of cannabis flower costs approximately USD 4.90 in Washington. During the early stages, a gram of flower cost nearly USD 30 in Washington. Headset's report highlighted that the entry of thousands of distinct brands as well as vertical integration allowed companies to reduce their prices. Moreover, the thousands of players within the marketspace also created a less hotly contested landscape. The price of cannabis is determined by various factors such as taxes, availability, competition, and most importantly, cultivation costs. Typically, the cultivation cost in North America is steep, which results in a more expensive product. As a result, U.S. and Canadian cannabis-based companies have begun to establish operations in the Latin American region in an effort to offset costs. In particular, large markets such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru are highly attractive. These specific countries have a large medical cannabis user base, but notably, cultivation costs are significantly cheaper. Many companies are specifically targeting Colombia because the country offers favorable growing conditions, allowing companies to cultivate high quality and natural cannabis at a fraction of the cost compared to North America. "The legalization and use of cannabis is becoming more and more popular not only in North America and Europe, but in Latin American countries as well. Investment is flowing into the region as it positions itself to be a leading supplier of the world's cannabis market," said BizLatin Hub. "With stable legal frameworks supporting cannabis production processes, Latin America is expected to become a dominant supplying region of cannabis extracts and derivatives to the global market in the coming years."

Blueberries Medical Corp. (OTCQB: BBRRF) (CSE: BBM) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: BBM). Just earlier today the Company announced that it has, it has entered into a letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") to become a strategic supplier of medical cannabis products to Canurius UG ("Canurius"), for the sale and distribution of cannabis products in Germany with the potential for expansion into Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, Blueberries will provide Canurius with approximately 100 litres (100 kg) of cannabis oil extract per month for an initial 12-month term. The completion of the transaction is subject to and conditional upon satisfactory legal and financial due diligence and the execution of a definitive agreement.

Canurius is an independent cannabis distributor with a network of 100 pharmacies in Germany that is expected to expand to approximately 1,000 pharmacies by 2020. The agreement provides for the immediate import, sales and distribution of Blueberries CBD-based cannabis products for health and wellness purposes, including extracts, finished products, cosmetics, dietary supplements and other medicinal-grade cannabis products under German regulations by Canurius for its authorized market and territory. Canurius is also currently in the process of negotiating with large German pharmacy wholesalers to increase its market penetration to more than 10,000 pharmacies.

"Germany has a medicinal cannabis supply shortage and Canurius is an ideal partner to take Blueberries' cannabis products into Germany as one of Europe's most promising cannabis distributors with a potential network of 10,000 pharmacies," stated Dr. Patricio Stocker, Chief Executive Officer, Blueberries. "This is also an important step towards our entry to the broader European market, an evolving jurisdiction with a total population of over 740 million people. The specialized import and distribution partners that the Canurius team has will expedite our movement into these additional countries."

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to bring Blueberries' exclusive cannabis strains and unique product offerings to the European market. There is tremendous demand for premium medical-grade cannabis oils with high CBD content, making Blueberries' catalogue of over 140 proprietary strains and related products ideally suited to our distribution network," stated Bekir Ari, Managing Partner of Canurius. "The team at Blueberries is truly world-class and we are confident that their expertise in agriculture, genetics, manufacturing and marketing will make them ideal partners as we scale to meet the growing demand in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the greater European Union in the future. The innovative products being developed by Blueberries including cannabis-based beverages, cosmetics and medical products will be extremely valuable as the cannabis industry in Europe evolves and consumers look to consume diversified cannabis-based products."

Germany alone has a population of over 80 million people and is Europe's largest potential regulated medical cannabis market (Source: Prohibition Partners – The European Cannabis Report 4th Edition, January 2019). The current German medical cannabis regulations came into effect on March 10, 2017 and the country is heavily reliant on imported cannabis to meet the growing demand. Blueberries and Canurius will work collaboratively to prepare and obtain the necessary export and import approvals to begin importing Blueberries' products and cannabis extracts, formulations and products to Germany.

Canurius has committed to purchase from Blueberries a quantity of up to 100 litres (100 kg) of CBD oils per month, for a period of 12 months, subject to renewal thereafter. It is anticipated that it will take the parties 6 months to ramp up to these quantities.

About Canurius UG

Canurius is an independent cannabis distributor in the final stages of becoming a licensed importer and distributor of medical cannabis products in Germany. Canurius will fulfill the functionality of a sales office in Europe focused on increasing producer's market penetration in the EU. The company specializes in logistics and organizing commercial agreements within Europe in order to offer added value to its partners and help to bring their products to the European market. The company will distribute cannabis-based products directly to its customers which includes direct reach to a network of over 100 pharmacies in Germany expected to expand to approximately 1,000 by 2020. In addition to Canurius' own distribution network, the company is working with the biggest wholesalers in the pharmaceutical industry its market penetration to more than 10,000 pharmacies. For more information visit http://www.canurius.com/en.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries' combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Blueberries Medical Corp. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3bSqNqm9NM

Additionally, Check out The Latest "Behind the Buzz" Show: Featuring Blueberries Medical Corp. COO, Camilo Villalba interviewed on Wall Street: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUGpLFOCtAc&t

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients in twelve countries spanning five continents. Tilray, Inc. recently announced that after completing an acquisition of its existing import and distribution partner Alef Biotechnology SpA, the company had officially relaunched as Tilray Latin America SpA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray. Tilray Latin America will further strengthen Tilray's position as a global leader in the medical cannabis market. Tilray currently has medical cannabis products available in twelve countries and operates globally through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia & New Zealand, Canada, Germany, and Portugal. Tilray Latin America will import, produce and distribute Tilray branded medical cannabis products in Chile and create a hub to distribute Tilray products throughout Latin America, subject to local laws. Tilray previously announced a partnership with Alef Biotechnology in February 2017 to import and distribute Tilray products in Chile and Brazil. Alef, now Tilray Latin America, is currently licensed by the Chilean government to commercially produce medical cannabis and is planning a state-of-the-art facility to domestically produce and process medical cannabis products. Chilean law permits patients to access medical cannabis products under the supervision of a recommending physician.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 500,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 22 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. previously announced that, further to the Company's press release dated December 7, 2018, the Company had entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Farmacias Magistrales S.A., subject to customary due diligence provisions, the completion of definitive agreements, and regulatory and government approval. As previously announced, Farmacias recently became Mexico's first and only federally licensed importer to date of raw materials containing THC, gaining the necessary licenses, facilities, and permissions to import raw THC material, and manufacture, store, and distribute medical cannabis products containing over 1% THC. This transaction firmly establishes Aurora's first-mover advantage in one of the world's most populous countries, where more than 130 million people will have federally legal access to a range of Aurora's non-flower medical cannabis products containing THC. "This transaction positions Aurora with exclusive access to supply THC-containing medical cannabis to a large market of more than 130 million people, while also enabling us to capture the full margin of the medical cannabis we sell there," said Terry Booth, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora. "Farmacias has a large distribution network of both retail outlets and pharmacies, which will enable us to quickly scale up our operations across Mexico. Integrating Farmacias with our operations in Canada and Latin America will not only accelerate growth, it will build substantial long-term shareholder value."

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN) is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. recently announced the completion of construction and the initiation of operations in its cultivation, extraction, and analysis facilities in Ibague, Colombia, where significant progress has been made towards the commercial registration and production of medical cannabis products targeting 6 million potential patients across the country. Khiron currently owns and operates one of the most sophisticated medical cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Latin America. To date, the company has: Completed development of a state-of-the-art, 14,000 sq. ft. GMP and ISO 17025 compliant extraction and analysis lab; Obtained approval from the National Cultivar Registry and Colombian Institute of Agriculture (ICA) to list a proprietary selection of strains forming a targeted portfolio to address the major conditions of pain, epilepsy and sleep disorders. This approval positions the company to initiate commercial registration, production and sale of its medical cannabis products across Colombia; Begun construction of additional greenhouses to complement Khiron's initial 80,000 sq. ft. greenhouse; Established distribution networks to supply high quality medical cannabis produced in Khiron's main facility, with signed agreements with 903 pharmacies across Colombia and Khiron Clinics.

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF) (TSX-V: PCLO) is a global company, headquartered in Canada, with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo Ltd. recently announced the Company had received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its cultivation and extraction operations. The ISO 9001 certification, awarded to PharmaCielo, covers the production of vegetable materials for the propagation, flowering and production of both psychoactive (THC) and non-psychoactive (CBD) cannabis. It was achieved following a rigorous audit process conducted at the Company's Colombian facilities by inspection and certification company SGS. "PharmaCielo and our people continue to be the trailblazers of the Colombian cannabis industry, and we keep raising the bar. We were Colombia's first licensed producer, and first recipient of quota for propagation, among other milestones of industry leadership. Now, we are the first and only local cannabis producer to receive this coveted quality assurance certification," said David Attard, Chief Executive Officer at PharmaCielo. "Receiving and adhering to the high quality requirements of the ISO 9001 standard truly sets PharmaCielo apart and further attests to our commitment to production of the highest quality medicinal cannabis oils."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For blueberries medical corp., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com