Mats Danielsson receives the Hans Wigzell Research Foundation's science prize amounting to SEK 925,000.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hans Wigzell's Research Foundation awards its annual scientific prize, to Professor Mats Danielsson at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Professor Mats Danielsson receives the prize of SEK 925,000 for his research around medical imaging technology, a technology that can enable earlier diagnosis of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

In his research, Mats Danielsson has combined research in physics in the form of instruments to detect the most fundamental constituents of matter with medical science by developing new technology that can allow imaging of details in the human body that was previously not possible.

By individually sensing the pulses from single X-rays and measuring them with integrated electronics, the resolution in the sensors can be improved by several orders of magnitude compared to today, all the way down to the dimension of a cell. The goal is that improved contrast and resolution in the images should reduce the need for, or completely replace, invasive methods for tissue sampling, which today are both time- and cost-consuming and can pose a risk to the patient.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management is the initiator and founder of the research foundation.

About Mats Danielsson

Professor, KTH Royal Institute of Technology

Mats Danielsson leads a research group at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in physics of medical imaging. His research is focused on developing novel medical imaging instruments for diagnosis and follow-up of treatment. By using sensors made of very high purity silicon crystals together with integrated electronics, new instrumentation has been invented with applications in, for example, CT-scanners. Mats Danielsson has a background as a particle physicist and wrote his dissertation on a thesis based on research at CERN. He is a member of the Royal Academy of Engineering Sciences and has, for example, received the Erna Ebeling award from the Swedish Medical Society. Mats Danielsson has received support from a number of foundations and organizations, for example from the Swedish Research Council, the Olle Engkvist Foundation, the Foundation for Strategic Research, the EU, and the Erling-Persson Foundation.

About Hans Wigzell

Professor of Immunology, Karolinska Institutet

Former President of Karolinska Institutet, Chairman of KI's Nobel Committee, Director General of the Infectious Diseases Institute and National Bacteriological Laboratory. Hans is also a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences IVA.

About the Hans Wigzell Research Foundation

The foundation promotes its support of scientific research and education in the medical field, in particular through scholarships and other grants. It will also organize and/or support seminars and conferences. Foundation board: Olle Stenman (chairman), Dan Hoflund and Magnus Carlsson.

