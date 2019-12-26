MATRO GBJ Won the Annual Verse Jewelry Design Award at 2019 BAZZAR Jewelry Awards

BAZZAR Jewelry combined comments of domestic jewelry and fashion experts and the votes of netizens to select the "Annual Top-Notch Jewelry Award", "Annual Outstanding Jewelry Design Award", "Annual Jewelry Watch Award", "Annual Oriental Charm Jewelry Design Award" and "Annual Verse Jewelry Design Award" in accordance with the highest standards so these five awards can fully represent the highest international and domestic standards and qualified to be "the Most Valuable Jewelry Award". During this event, Matro GBJ won the "Annual Verse Jewelry Design Award" by presenting its jewelry brand Astria's color Diamond Earrings—"Spirit of Peacock". A few famous actress, famous singer and musical, and famous musical actor presented awards to Mr. Shen Kai, general manager of Metro GBJ. "Matro GBJ will keep introducing overseas boutique jewelry to Chinese consumers and is committed to the innovation and development of Chinese jewelry retail," Mr. Shen said.