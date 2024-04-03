Matrixport Unveils 'Phoenix Prime' to Pioneer Next-Gen Crypto Prime Brokerage Era

The world's first prime broker offering seamless, ultra-fast access to aggregated liquidity from crypto exchanges across the spot, perpetuals and futures markets through FIX connectivity

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matrixport, one of the world's leading digital assets ecosystems, today unveiled its new prime brokerage service, Phoenix Prime . This breakthrough offers the first unified access to the crypto market, featuring a tech-enhanced trading infrastructure with minimal microsecond latency, and a quant-driven, capital-efficient system via the FIX protocol.

Powered by an advanced Smart Order Router (SOR), Phoenix Prime grants trading firms unparalleled, very low latency access to spot, perpetual swaps and dated futures liquidity from Binance, OKX, and Bybit. It plans to onboard additional exchanges shortly to expand access to wider liquidity sources for its clients. Upcoming enhancements are set to optimize capital efficiency, offering trading firms more strategic flexibility in managing their resources effectively. Additionally, It addresses the challenges some trading firms face with complex integrations across multiple exchanges and geographical locations, and the increasing requirements for KYC/AML compliance.

With its tech-powered and quant-driven prime brokerage offering, Phoenix Prime is anchored under the three pillars of excellence: Ultra-fast speed, cost-effectiveness and convenience. It further enables efficient capital management and counterparty risk mitigation with instant cross-exchange transfer, off-exchange settlement and competitive lending services.

Daniel Egloff, Matrixport's Global Head of Prime Brokerage said, "As the market evolves, the crypto prime brokerage value proposition will move beyond the primitive business model of renting out exchange sub-accounts. Phoenix Prime's smart order routing technology addresses the pain point of fragmented liquidity across the full spectrum of tradable products, all with potential latency of only 30 microseconds. Trading firms will be able to capitalize on new trading opportunities, maximize capital efficiency, and reduce counterparty risk, all while benefiting from competitive execution costs."

About Matrixport

Matrixport is one of the world's leading digital assets ecosystem providing one-stop crypto financial services to meet the emerging needs in asset management, trading and custody of digital assets. The company's offerings to institutional and accredited investors include Cactus CustodyTM, spot OTC, asset management as well as access to real-world assets through tokenisation.

With USD4B in actively managed digital assets, Matrixport achieved pre-money unicorn valuation in 2021 and was named by CB Insights as the 50 most promising blockchain companies in the world in 2022. Through its ventures arm, the company also forges strategic collaborations with early-stage Web3 innovators, helping them build, grow and scale.

Headquartered in Singapore, the company holds a Hong Kong Trust Company License, Money Lender Licence, FCA Appointed Representative and a Swiss FINMA SRO-VQF Membership. For more information, visit https://www.matrixport.com/ .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560145/matrixport_logo_blue_white_Logo.jpg