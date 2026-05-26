LEATHERHEAD, England, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MatOrtho is pleased to announce that ReCerf® has been awarded a 5A* rating by the Orthopaedic Data Evaluation Panel (ODEP), representing the highest available rating at the five-year benchmark for orthopaedic implants.

MatOrtho announces ReCerf® 5A* ODEP rating

ODEP is an independent UK-based benchmarking system used to assess the clinical evidence supporting orthopaedic implants, including survivorship and performance over time. The ReCerf 5A* rating is supported by clinical data drawn from multiple international centres and selected global markets, reflecting the growing worldwide clinical experience with the system.

The rating provides additional confidence in the growing body of evidence supporting the ReCerf Ceramic Hip Resurfacing system and marks an important milestone in the continued development of modern hip resurfacing. "Achieving a 5A* ODEP rating reflects both the quality of the clinical evidence supporting ReCerf and the collaborative approach taken with experienced hip resurfacing surgeons internationally," said Dr Laura Richards, Clinical Research Manager at MatOrtho. "As interest in bone-conserving hip arthroplasty continues to re-emerge in selected markets, we believe evidence-led innovation and responsible surgeon education remain essential to supporting successful patient outcomes."

ReCerf was developed in collaboration with specialist hip resurfacing surgeons and is supported by a structured surgeon education pathway, careful patient selection and ongoing clinical evaluation. The system is designed to support the responsible adoption of ceramic-on-ceramic hip resurfacing while maintaining a strong focus on patient outcomes and long-term clinical performance.

The achievement reflects the continued collaboration between MatOrtho and the wider orthopaedic community, including surgeons, clinical teams and research partners contributing to the advancement of hip resurfacing worldwide.

Latest ODEP ratings can be found at www.odep.org.uk

For more information about ReCerf®, visit www.recerf.com

About MatOrtho

MatOrtho is a UK-based orthopaedic device company specialising in hip resurfacing and knee replacement technologies.

Media contact:

Michael Watson PhD MCIM

Head of Marketing & Product Management

MatOrtho

Tel: 01372 224200

Email: ReCerf@MatOrtho.com

Website: www.matortho.com/recerf

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