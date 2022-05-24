Matillion Unlocks Integrated CDC and Batch Data Pipelines with Cloud-Native, No-Code Platform

Enterprise-grade ingestion solution Matillion Data Loader accelerates access to data with a unified experience

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced the general availability of Matillion Data Loader 2.0, empowering enterprises to simplify data ingestion and accelerate insights with a cloud-native, no-code experience. Matillion Data Loader provides a single unified experience across batch loading and real-time, log-based change data capture (CDC) pipelines, and a consumption-based pricing model to help customers better manage data integration costs.

Data demands are increasing across the enterprise, as a wider range of users — from analysts to data scientists, developers, and line of business managers — require accurate and timely data sets to generate better business outcomes. However, creating new data pipelines is a complex and time-intensive task. Data teams report wasting more than half of their time (57%) on data migration and maintenance, delayed by slow cloud migrations, legacy integration tools with limited functionality, and hand-coded pipelines that are complex and high maintenance.

Matillion Data Loader lifts the burden of coding and maintaining data pipelines, simplifying and accelerating the data loading process for all users. The platform delivers:

A single platform for batch and CDC pipelines, eliminating the need to manage multiple tools from different vendors

No-code pipeline creation to empower more users to speed up data ingestion

Predictable pricing based on the number of rows loaded per month via batch or change data capture pipelines

Deep integration into Matillion ETL for pre-built transformations

Matillion Data Loader's CDC capabilities go beyond point-in-time replication to capture and replicate all change events in near real time. CDC is implemented through a hybrid SaaS architecture where data remains within the customer environment for end-to-end security. Matillion Data Loader creates an immutable history of all change events to recreate an exact view of data at any point in time, and to allow future data transformations for new analytics projects.

Integration with Matillion ETL enables change data to be transformed and loaded into a data platform for analysis, opening up opportunities for fraud detection, marketing personalization, ecommerce recommendations, compliance auditing, AI/ML modeling based on current and historical data, and other use cases.

"Using data at speed and at scale is a huge differentiator for enterprises. The ability to bring analytics-ready data to more people in the business, while maintaining security and governance, reduces friction and opens up the door to new insights," said Ciaran Dynes, chief product officer at Matillion. "Matillion Data Loader is an easy-to-use, SaaS platform that accelerates data-led decisions to give a competitive edge to enterprises, no matter their industry."

Engage3, an AI and analytics platform, uses Matillion Data Loader to replicate PostgreSQL databases to Snowflake. Matillion Data Loader led to a 95% improvement in time-to-complete over previous solutions.

"Our business is built around providing our customers with timely recommendations to enable growth and increase loyalty," said Anup Doshi, chief technical officer at Engage3. "Using Matillion Data Loader with change data capture, we unlock the ability to deliver complex insights significantly faster, which is a real game-changer for us."

"To accelerate and maximize the value obtained from the Snowflake Data Cloud, the ability to rapidly load data without the need for developers to test and deploy data pipelines is critical for fast-paced enterprise business initiatives," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of product at Snowflake. "Matillion Data Loader enables data loading into Snowflake with enterprise-grade pipelines in just a few minutes, with a no code, easy-to-use solution.

Matillion Data Loader Version 2.0 is available today at dataloader.matillion.com/register .

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com .

