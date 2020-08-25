Matillion Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

New report evaluates Matillion's ability to execute and completeness of vision

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced it was recognized as a Niche Player in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.

The 2020 Magic Quadrant identified 20 providers, evaluated on 15 distinct criteria. This is Matillion's first time named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, for its products - Matillion ETL and Matillion Data Loader - both focused on cloud-first data integration and transformation capabilities.

"The immediate need among enterprises for data integration tools that facilitate hybrid and multi-cloud data management has driven rapid growth for Matillion and innovation of our cloud-native platform," said Matthew Scullion, Matillion founder and CEO. "We're proud to be included in the Data Integration Tools Magic Quadrant, and happy that Gartner is recognizing companies like Matillion. We offer innovative ways for enterprises to achieve faster time to value with their data, at scale. To us, our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant further validates the demand from the market for cloud-first solutions, as evidenced by our consistent growth."

Matillion is the first to provide an ETL / data transformation solution that is purpose-built for the cloud and cloud data warehouses. As data professionals move to the cloud for faster time to insights with their data projects, Matillion's technology enables this by:

Offering impactful differentiators for cloud deployment, delivering flexibility, scalability, speed and savings over legacy on-premises solutions

Enabling target tooling for various integration personas: As a platform supportive of a range of data projects, Matillion ETL is intended for technical users like data engineers, while Matillion Data Loader is positioned for analysts and citizen integrators.

Supporting businesses at earlier stages in their cloud data journey with simple data ingestion through to more sophisticated use cases

Providing flexible pricing in support of cloud data integration scalability

In addition to the Magic Quadrant, Matillion was named a Top Rated Data Integration Software in May 2020 for the second year in a row by TrustRadius, the most trusted B2B review platform, based on unbiased customers' user satisfaction scores. In April 2020, the company was recognized by prestigious UK business technology organization Tech Nation, which has accepted Matillion into the Future Fifty. Matillion ETL was named Overall Data Tech Solution of The Year in the inaugural Data Breakthrough Awards, and is also the top-rated product on Amazon Web Services Marketplace. Matillion products are trusted by global enterprise companies, across various industries, including Cisco, Slack, DocuSign, TUI, Aramex and more.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, and Snowflake, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Matillion is dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

