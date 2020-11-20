Matillion Ranked Number 43 Fastest Growing Technology Company in the UK in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50

Matillion attributes its 922 percent revenue growth to a strong focus on customer success, great product market fit, and continued innovation

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, a leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWS), today announced that it ranked number 43 in the 2020 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Matillion grew 922 percent during this period.

"Enterprises need support in the digital economy to make their data useful and rapidly deliver valuable insights to their business," said Matthew Scullion, Matillion CEO. "Matillion's consistent success can be attributed to its enablement of enterprises across the globe to turn their data into analytics-ready insights to fuel business growth, validated by our recognition on this esteemed list."

"Because the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 measures sustained revenue growth over four years, being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK is an impressive achievement," said Claire Jolly, Deloitte Technology partner for the North West. "Matillion deserves a lot of credit for its remarkable growth."

"The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is internationally revered as one of the most important business awards in the industry," said Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 program. "The 2020 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 highlights the success being achieved within the sector today. These awards are an opportunity for businesses to gain recognition for their innovation and achievements over the last four years."

The 50 fastest growing UK technology companies, as ranked by Deloitte, generated around £2.2bn in total annual revenues in the year 2019/20 and employed more than 10,400 people. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 recorded an average three-year growth rate of 2,898 percent.

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 23rd year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. The UK Technology Fast 50 is part of an international programme run by Deloitte and qualifying entrants of the UK Fast 50 will be put forward to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) programme. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from internet specialists to biotech, digital media technology to life sciences, computers to semiconductors and software to telecommunications.

For more information visit www.fast50.co.uk

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

About Deloitte

In this press release references to "Deloitte" are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL") a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

Deloitte LLP is a subsidiary of Deloitte NSE LLP, which is a member firm of DTTL, and is among the UK's leading professional services firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. For more information, please visit www.deloitte.co.uk.

