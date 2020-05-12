Matillion Launches Matillion ETL for Azure Synapse Empowering Users with Data Transformation Capabilities for Rapid Access to Insights

Cloud-native data transformation solution available now to enable modernization of cloud data architecture for Microsoft Azure customers

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, a leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced the availability of Matillion ETL for Azure Synapse to enable data transformations in complex IT environments, at scale. Empowering enterprises to achieve faster time to insights by loading, transforming, and joining together data, the release extends Matillion's product portfolio to further serve Microsoft Azure customers.

Enterprises that use Azure Synapse to merge insights from data warehouses and data lakes need a data transformation solution that can pull in data from a variety of sources, and transform it to quickly extract the hidden value that can inform critical business decisions. Companies can use Matillion ETL to load data into Azure Synapse - including but not limited to Microsoft data sources - and then perform powerful transformations to enable data analysis and reporting as well as advanced use cases such as AI and machine learning. Matillion ETL for Azure Synapse also enables customers to manage various Azure-specific features, such as the ability to design distributed tables within Azure Synapse to improve query performance and load speed, optimizing a customer's experience.

"With the availability of Matillion ETL for Microsoft Azure Synapse, we help expand Azure Synapse's mission to blend data warehousing and analytics, by enabling customers to quickly and easily perform the robust data transformations necessary to extract value from their many data sources," said Matthew Scullion, CEO, Matillion. "With features built specifically for Azure Synapse, enterprises can use Matillion ETL to enable their data journey and gain new insights, ultimately making better decisions, from all data and across all data stores inside the Microsoft ecosystem and beyond."

Matillion ETL for Azure Synapse helps users get faster time-to-value and insight with the following capabilities:

Simple to advanced transformation components (filter, join, combine, rank, etc.) that can be combined to address even the most complex data transformations to customize output

Pre-built data source components to integrate cloud and on-prem databases, files, NoSQL and SaaS applications. Examples include SQL Server, Oracle, Excel, SharePoint, MongoDB, Salesforce, Facebook, Bing

User-configurable REST API to leverage additional data sources without native integrations

Native deployment within Azure, enabling management of Azure Synapse features like distributed table design, table indexing and data partitioning

Built-in scheduler to update tables in Azure Synapse at specified intervals

Data ingestion from Azure Blob Storage to integrate with other data sources within Matillion for greater insights across company data

Suite of enterprise features to support enterprise data needs including, GIT integration, individual and group user permissions, re-usable jobs, audit log generation, and more

"Azure Synapse merges enterprise data warehousing and Big Data analytics for limitless analytics service. Customers can use the foundation of Microsoft Azure Synapse and the purpose-built features provided by Matillion ETL to transform data from multiple data sources for faster analysis and reporting, said Daniel Yu, director of product marketing, Azure data and artificial intelligence at Microsoft. "Matillion provides enterprises with a cloud-native data transformation solution that eliminates the lengthy process of hand-coding and outpaces legacy ETL tools to help customers get more value from their data, quickly."

Matillion ETL for Azure Synapse is available on the Azure marketplace . Get a demo at https://www.matillion.com/demo/ .

Trusted by hundreds of enterprise and mid-size companies, Matillion was named a 2019 Top Rated Award Winner in Data Integration by TrustRadius, based on unbiased customer feedback. For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure Synapse, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

