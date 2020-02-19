Matillion Announces Availability for Matillion ETL for Snowflake on Google Cloud Platform

Leading data transformation solution supports enhanced access, sharing, and replication of data across multiple cloud environments

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced the availability of Matillion ETL for Snowflake on the Google Cloud Platform , to help companies achieve faster time to insights with data transformation.

Matillion ETL for Snowflake on Google Cloud provides businesses with cloud-native ETL that is purpose-built for Snowflake and Google Cloud. Companies can use Matillion ETL to load business data into Snowflake then perform powerful transformations to unlock value within the data.

"Enterprises are implementing single, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions to complement their data management strategy, gain greater flexibility with vendor selection, and reduce costs across the organization," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "By releasing Matillion ETL for Snowflake inside the expanding Google Cloud platform ecosystem, we enable our customers to leverage our data transformation capabilities alongside the power of Snowflake to effectively manage their data and gain faster access to the insights that fuel business growth."

Matillion ETL for Snowflake on Google Cloud will also enable customers to manage various Snowflake features to optimize their experience on the Google Cloud platform. The data transformation solution helps users get faster time to value and insight with the following capabilities:

Easy-to-use, code-optional, drag-and-drop transformation canvas to allow business users to quickly transform data, at scale

More than 80 data sources to integrate with including on-prem databases, files, and SaaS applications

User-configurable REST API connector for additional data sources without native integrations

Deep integration into Snowflake features like Flatten Variant and Alter Warehouse; to allow users to suspend, resume and, resize a virtual warehouse

Matillion ETL features like built-in scheduler, version control, job documentation generator, data lineage, GIT integration, and more

Data ingestion support into Snowflake from Google Cloud Storage

"Enterprises require a unified data management platform that spans multiple clouds. Over the past several quarters, the demand for Snowflake as the unified data source on Google Cloud has been growing rapidly and we're excited to announce that our cloud data platform is now generally available on Google Cloud," said Colleen Kapase, VP of Worldwide Partners and Alliance at Snowflake. "I am very excited that our partner Matillion is supporting Snowflake's GA on Google cloud by providing Matillion ETL for Snowflake on Google Cloud. With strong transformation capabilities, Matillion ETL for Snowflake provides customers with a powerful, end-to-end solution that enables data ingestion and automatic scaling."

Trusted by hundreds of enterprise and mid-size companies, Matillion was named a 2019 Top Rated Award Winner in Data Integration by TrustRadius, based on unbiased customer feedback. Matillion ETL is highly-rated on the Google, Amazon, and Microsoft marketplaces, with 90 percent of customers saying they would recommend Matillion.

Matillion ETL for Snowflake on GCP is exclusively available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing customers to leverage their existing billing relationship with Google. Get a demo at https://www.matillion.com/demo/ .

For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for, Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, Matillion also has offices in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

Media Contact:

Nonfiction for Matillion

Katie Pierini

(847) 708-5600

kpierini@nonfictionagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775068/Matillion_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.matillion.com



SOURCE Matillion