MATERION'S MATERIALS MEETING THE DEMANDS OF INDUSTRY 4.0

Chris Roosien, Director of Infrastructure and Security at Materion, on meeting needs of the next industrial revolution.

LONDON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Materion Corporation has been featured in the July issue of Cyber Magazine.

In this exclusive interview, Chris Roosien, Director of Infrastructure and Security, discusses meeting needs of the next industrial revolution.

From aerospace to clean energy, automotive to medical – and even in space – Materion's materials make possible many essential features of modern technology, including electrical connectors that remain reliable in harsh conditions, semiconductors that process data faster, and LEDs that are more efficient and produce better coloured light output.

Chris explains that Materion are "meeting the demands of Industry 4.0, improving our plants and manufacturing process."

He adds that "Making sure that you have an excellent prioritisation model is essential."

