Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 46.18 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.46% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Material Handling Equipment Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Material Handling Equipment Market" By Type (Cranes and Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Continuous Handling Equipment, and Racking and Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distributions, Transportation), By Industry (Consumer Goods and Electronics, Automotive, Food and Beverage), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Material Handling Equipment Market size was valued at USD 26.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 46.18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=33578

Browse in-depth TOC on "Material Handling Equipment Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Overview

Material handling equipment is equipment that is used for handling materials, goods, products, etc., throughout the supply chain. Such equipment aids in the movement, storage, control, and protection of various materials. A typical supply chain of any product or good includes distinct operations such as manufacturing, distribution, consumption, and disposal. Based on the operations for which the material handling equipment is used, they are categorized as transport equipment, positioning equipment, unit load formation, and storage equipment. There are many material handling equipment such as conveyors, cranes, and industrial trucks, which serve specific purposes in material management.

The major trend that has revolutionized the market for material handling equipment is the Internet of Things or IoT. IoT, along with other technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud-based operations, etc., has greatly assisted the market in progress in terms of revenue. This technology has allowed the development of some smart systems such as automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). ASRS can perform real-time 3D visualization and business analytics within no time. Because of such crucial developments, the market is estimated to significantly grow during the forecast period.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Material Handling Equipment Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Material Handling Equipment Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Liebherr Group, Manitowoc, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Beumer Group, Kion Group AG, Toyota Industries, Eisenmann SE, Crown Equipment Corporation, Daifuku Corporation Ltd., Hyster-Yale materials Handling Inc. among others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Material Handling Equipment Market into Type, Operations, Industry, And Geography.

Material Handling Equipment Market, by Type

Cranes and Lifting Equipment



Industrial Trucks



Continuous Handling Equipment



Racking and Storage Equipment

Material Handling Equipment Market, by Operations

Assembly



Distributions



Transportation



Others

Material Handling Equipment Market, by Industry

Food and Beverage



Pharmaceuticals



Construction



Mining

Material Handling Equipment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Market By Type (Loader, Crane, Forklift), By Application (Earthmoving, Lifting & material handling, Excavation), By Geography, And Forecast

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market By Product (Robots, ASRS, Conveyors & Sortation Systems), By System Type (Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material), By Vertical (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages), By Geography, And Forecast

Heavy Construction Equipment Market By Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment & Cranes, Concrete Equipment), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Geography, And Forecast

Roll Material Handling Equipment Market By Product (Automatic Roll Material Handling Equipment), By Application (Paper Industry , Plastic Industry , Textile Industry), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 construction equipment manufacturers acting as pillars for construction industry

Visualize Material Handling Equipment Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research