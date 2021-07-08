MatchCraft Announces the Launch of "Powered by"

Understanding the functionality behind local marketing platforms can take years to master and requires expertise that many tech firms don't cultivate. "Powered by" is built on MatchCraft's 20+ years of expertise and is continually optimized to ensure the technology is up to date and includes functionality that is most important to SMB advertisers. "Offering tech providers access to MatchCraft's battle-tested local ad technology opens up new opportunities for both MatchCraft and our industry. "Powered by" enables platforms to expand revenue streams into channels that may otherwise be unattainable," states CEO Sandy Lohr.

New features across multiple channels are continually in development and integrated into "Powered by", giving partners access to new opportunities as soon as they are available. Earlier this year, Google announced that support for the current AdWords API will sunset on April 27th, 2022 making "Powered by" a perfect solution for platforms that are unable to make the transition to the Google Ads API. The engineers at MatchCraft have been using the Google Ads API since its beta availability in 2018 and provided feedback throughout the development process.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform adVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and a team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft is a fully remote company with team members across the US, Europe, Mexico, and India. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook , MatchCraft on Twitter , MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com

