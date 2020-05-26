Matcha Tea Market is Anticipated to Witness Commendable Growth Due to High Demand for Nutrition-rich Beverages Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Matcha Tea Market size is projected to reach USD 2.26 billion by the end of 2025. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during, 2019 to 2025, according to the latest report by Million Insights. Growing demand for nutrition-rich beverages and rising inclination of consumer towards a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the demand for the market growth. Matcha is a quality green tea which is obtained from tencha leaves, which then crumpled into a fine powder. Moreover, it is a key ingredient in Japanese tea gatherings and extremely beneficial for health. Furthermore, its distinct taste and rising applications in sweet and savory recipes along with macarons, cocktails, cakes, lattes, doughnuts, and salad dressings is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising demand for organic, natural and nutrient-rich products are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for healthy beverages, containing vitamins and antioxidants and rising inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle is projected to fuel the demand for the market. Furthermore, with the rising disposable income, the purchasing power of the consumers also increases and encouraged them to consume healthier beverages.

Matcha tea improves focus, calmness and concentration as well as it enhances metabolism, gastrointestinal functioning, immune system, natural detoxification and inhibition of cancer cells. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for market growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Additionally, due to its high antioxidant content, it has also gained popularity in the beauty sector, which is anticipated to create a huge opportunity for the market in future.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Matcha Tea Market" Report 2025.

Powder segment has accounted for the largest market share, in 2018, owing to rising awareness health benefits and high presence of nutrients. Additionally, smooth texture, clean taste and good flavors are providing traction to the market. Moreover, manufactures are continuously investing in product development and introducing new flavored and ingredient beverages which are anticipated to augment the demand for the matcha tea market. Moreover, powdered tea contains the antioxidant which protects from the harmful UV emission and reduce the occurrence of chronic diseases.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share, in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising number of tea drinkers. Strong presence of established players and product innovation are the key driving factors for the market growth. Moreover, counties such as India, Australia and Singapore are anticipated to see significant growth during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025, owing to rising health awareness and population. Further, sufficient supply of raw materials and the presence of skilled labors are expected to support the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Powder segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to rising awareness health benefits and high presence of nutrients.

North America is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, owing to the growing popularity and availability of the product in cafes and restaurants.

is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, owing to the growing popularity and availability of the product in cafes and restaurants. The Asia Pacific held the largest market share, in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rising number of tea drinkers, strong presence of established players and rising product innovation.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Matcha Tea Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-matcha-tea-market

Million Insights has segmented the global matcha tea market on the basis of product, grade, and region:

Matcha Tea Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Powder



RTD Beverage



Instant Premixes

Matcha Tea Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Classic



Ceremonial



Culinary

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Browse latest market research reports available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights