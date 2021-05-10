Matcha Powder Market to Reach US$ 6.5 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Matcha Powder Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. Matcha Powder Market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Matcha Powder Market. Matcha Powder Market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the matcha powder market at the global and regional levels. Global Matcha Powder Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021-2027 to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

Matcha Powder Market is experiencing significant growth on account of increasing patient pool and higher mortality rate due to chronic diseases (heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes worldwide) due to which people are inclining towards adoption of a healthy lifestyle. According to World Health Organization, the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to rise by 57% in 2020 and 71% of all deaths are due to non-communicable diseases. 8.89 million deaths due to ischemic heart disease and about 6.19 million deaths because of stroke in 2019. Furthermore, in 2020, there were an anticipated 19.3 million new cancer cases (18.1 million excluding NMSC, except basal cell carcinoma) and 10 million cancer mortality cases (9.9 million excluding NMSC, except basal cell carcinoma) worldwide.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/report/matcha-powder-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Furthermore, an increasing Innovation in the field of food and technology is contributing to the emergence of innovative variants and products using matcha powder. In addition to this, the expansion of the scope of matcha powder applications in the confectionary and personal care industry further augments the growth of the matcha powder market. The overall demand is being propelled by a paradigm change away from other non-alcoholic beverages towards Nutrient-rich beverages.

Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/report/matcha-powder-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

Matcha Powder Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Grade, the market is primarily fragmented into

Classic

Ceremonial

Culinary

Classic segment dominated the by grade of the global Matcha Powder market and will grow at XX% CAGR to reach US$ XX billion by the year 2027.

By Application, the market is primarily segmented into

Regular Tea

Food

Matcha Beverages

Personal Care

Amongst application types, Regular tea accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the increased consumption of green tea regularly due to numerous health benefits associated with it.

Matcha Powder Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the Matcha Powder market with almost US$ XX billion revenue in 2020 as China and Japan are the major non-fermented tea producers. For instance, China produced nearly, 1.77 million metric tons of green tea in 2019.

Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/report/matcha-powder-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

The major players targeting the market includes

AOI seicha

Aiya America Inc.

DoMatcha

Nestle

Unilever

ITO en

Marushichi seicha

ShaoXing Royal tea

tea Yanoen

MaruKyu Koyamaen

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Matcha Powder Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Matcha Powder Market?

Which factors are influencing the Matcha Powder Market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Matcha Powder Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Matcha Powder Market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Matcha Powder Market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/matcha-powder-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Pawnendra Pawan

Client Development Lead

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: pawnendra@univdatos.com

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights