Mata Amritanandamayi Devi initiates a humanitarian project worth more than $6 million as part of Civil 20 India

KOLLAM, India, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), a global spiritual leader and humanitarian, has announced a project worth more than $6 million to support the welfare of pregnant women who are malnourished and people with disabilities. Work will take place in underdeveloped districts across India, as well as developing nations.

Amma's initiative will collaborate with civil society organisations at a grassroots level to bring about tangible change in underdeveloped districts across India, as well as other developing nations

Embracing the World, Amma's international humanitarian initiative, will collaborate closely with local Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to bring about a tangible change in the lives of its beneficiaries. Amma also hopes to establish this as a precedent that could be adopted by other CSOs and governments.

The announcement was made as part of the Inaugural Ceremony of India's Civil 20 (C20), of which Amma serves as Chair. C20 is an official G20 Engagement Group with India as this year's host. The G20 Summit is set to take place in New Delhi September 9th-10th.

C20's purpose is to bring the concerns of CSOs to the Heads of State of the world's leading economies and is collaborating with hundreds of CSOs from around the world with the vision of leaving no one behind.

Amma said, "Many civil society organisations and volunteers are actively engaged in finding solutions and bringing humanitarian relief to the world's suffering. If we can understand the place of civil society organisations and the support they provide, they will be able to bring even more joy, peace and health to their communities. We have embarked on a mission to restore the dwindling light of the world."

Many dignitaries took part in the inauguration, which was held virtually. Among them was T Denny Sanford, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist. He expressed it is a crucial task Amma has taken on to advance sustainable development.

Sanford said, "The C20 tagline for this year, 'You are the Light', is so resounding. It has special importance because Amma welcomes us all who come to her with kindness, love, and grace. We should all strive, truly strive, to be shining beacons like Amma who has devoted her life to helping people who are suffering."

India serves as G20 President from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023 and brings to the fore a concept of self-reliance where economic growth, ecological health, personal enlightenment, and social well-being go hand-in-hand.

About Embracing the World

Amma's organisation exists to alleviate the burden of the poor through helping to meet each of their five basic needs—food, shelter, healthcare, education, and livelihood—wherever and whenever possible. ETW is especially focused on these actions in the aftermath of major disasters. It is the global network of charitable projects conceived by the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in India, an NGO with Special Consultative Status to the United Nations since 2005.

https://embracingtheworld.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034490/Amma_Mata_Amritanandamayi_Math.jpg

