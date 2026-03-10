Masterpieces of Craftsmanship, Gastronomy and Culture: "JAPAN SUI COLLECTION a Paris" Captivates 200 European Leaders at Le Royal Monceau

TOKYO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 3 to 5, 2026, the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, hosted the European debut of the "JAPAN SUI COLLECTION a Paris" at the Hotel Le Royal Monceau -- Raffles Paris. The event welcomed approximately 200 leading figures from across Europe's business, cultural, and creative sectors.

Launched in autumn 2025, the JAPAN SUI COLLECTION presents the concept of "Sui" -- a unique Japanese aesthetic concept embodying refined elegance, restraint, and spiritual clarity -- through outstanding regional craftmanship and cultural heritage.

-Living National Treasures and Transcendent Techniques

Guests were profoundly moved by Kazumi Murose's Lacquer Art Box and the masterful lacquer techniques seen in the Sendai Tansu Cabinet. The presentation of pioneering innovations--such as applying traditional lacquer to genuine leather, a concept entirely fresh to the European market--combined with the rare opportunity to hear the artist himself share the "untold stories" and passion behind his creations, delivered a profound, visceral impact. This firsthand experience provided a level of inspiration that far exceeded what could ever be captured in photographs or brochures.

Images of key visual and craft exhibition: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tGx-X74nwq4rajYRywWzvAHVYur4ZGg1/view?usp=sharing

-Modern Gastronomic Dialogue by Nobu Matsuhisa

On March 4, the hotel's restaurant DINING MATSUHISA PARIS was exclusively reserved for a bespoke culinary experience supervised by world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Premium ingredients flown in specifically for the occasion -- including "Kito yuzu" citrus, "hoshigaki" (sun-dried persimmons), "sansho" pepper, "wagyu" beef and organic rice -- were presented on unique "mame-zara" (miniature plates) brought from Japan, creating a feast for both the eyes and the palate, and being transformed into an elegant modern Japanese menu. The evening also featured pairings of 16 varieties of Japanese sake, many making their European debut, alongside artisanal cheeses. A traditional "matcha" (powdered green tea) experience was presented as well, which was highly acclaimed by guests who felt as if they were "traveling through Kyoto," reflecting the tea's growing popularity in Paris.

Images of cuisine: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16Fv4gveIzgymZY3rAuQPV3yvfyLdctCT/view?usp=sharing

-Art in Motion: JUNKO KOSHINO and Traditional Performance

The program continued with a fashion show inspired by Japanese tradition and a "Nihon Buyo" (classical Japanese dance) performance, both produced by JUNKO KOSHINO, captivating the audience with a dynamic fusion of heritage and contemporary expression.

-From Heritage to Contemporary Living

During the reception, guests were eager to know where they could purchase the lacquer-finished Sendai Tansu Cabinet, while others expressed a strong interest in integrating the exhibited works into their own daily lives.

The works presented at the event are now featured on the official website. The Cabinet Office views the event as a significant milestone in expanding the global presence of Japan's traditional culture and regional gastronomy. Looking ahead, Japan aims not only to preserve its heritage but also to reinterpret timeless techniques and aesthetics for contemporary society, creating new relevance and value for audiences worldwide.

Images of performance and Urushi lacquer work: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PIiveoEbVW1CCWJn9lK-Y6IAxyJbVoFt/view?usp=sharing

Event Overview

Title: JAPAN SUI COLLECTION a Paris

Schedule:

-March 4: Media preview, craftsmanship exhibition, and cocktail dinatoire reception

-March 5: Craftsmanship exhibition

Venue: Hotel Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris

Contents:

-Exhibition of approximately 50 traditional Japanese masterpieces

-Modern Japanese culinary presentation by Nobu Matsuhisa

-Nihon Buyo performance with costumes by JUNKO KOSHINO

Organizer: Cabinet Office, Government of Japan

Collaboration: JUNKO KOSHINO

Curators: Toshiaki Kawamata, Sophie Richard (art consultant)

Official website: https://japan-sui-collection.go.jp/

Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ec7uW77z9TNpocsBiy49Qet6S5Lxv6K8?usp=sharing