Mastering Agentic AI Takes Center Stage in Berlin as Industry Leaders Unite for the 10th Chatbot Summit on April 1

BERLIN, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The transformative power of Agentic AI will take center stage as global industry leaders gather at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin, for the milestone 10th edition of Chatbot Summit on March 31 – April 1, 2025. Having already united over 10,000 AI pioneers and business leaders, this year's event is themed 'Mastering Agentic AI Together'.

This year's summit will spotlight the rapid evolution of Agentic AI and its transformative impact on enterprises, customer interactions, and business automation. Yoav Barel, Founder & Chairman of Chatbot Summit, states:

"We are at a turning point. Businesses are striving to master Agentic AI, leveraging advanced LLMs to transform customer engagement, streamline workflows, and drive business efficiency. However, many business leaders still struggle to find the right use case, demonstrate clear ROI, and implement the right governance structures. Additionally, technical leaders often lack the specific expertise needed to design and build multi-agent systems in a reliable and cost-effective way. These are some of the challenges we will tackle together in Berlin."

Attendees will engage in interactive learning formats featuring thought leaders, including:

Francesca Rossi – IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader, IBM

– IBM Fellow and AI Ethics Global Leader, IBM James Liu – Head of MB.OS Customer Experience, Mercedes-Benz

– Head of MB.OS Customer Experience, Mercedes-Benz Christian Hohmann – Head of AI-Assistants & Tech, Henkel

– Head of AI-Assistants & Tech, Henkel Thomas Neumann – Global Lead on Conversational AI, Vodafone Group

These industry leaders will share their expertise on the evolving landscape of Agentic AI, exploring its real-world applications, challenges, and opportunities for businesses. The summit will also feature MasterClasses, hands-on workshops, and TED-style keynotes, presented by leaders from Henkel, IBM, ON AG, Rasa, Bayer, N26, Zalando, Vodafone, and more.

"Since our foundation, we've eagerly anticipated this moment. With the rise of Agentic AI, the inevitability of deploying AI agents alongside humans is clear. However, many businesses have yet to truly embrace this shift. Chatbot Summit aims to foster collaboration, bridge this gap, and accelerate adoption in a reliable way aligned with human values," added Barel.

This year's Chatbot Summit spans two dynamic days:

March 31 : Exclusive workshops day and evening reception event

: Exclusive day and evening reception event April 1 : A conference and expo, featuring networking opportunities, 1:1 meetings, and product showcases.

Secure your pass for the most exciting AI event of the year: 10th Chatbot Summit 'Mastering Agentic AI Together' at The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin on April 1. Get your ticket now at www.chatbotsummit.com

For media inquiries: anya@chatbotsummit.com

