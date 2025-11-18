Mastercard teams up with Mercuryo and Polygon Labs to expand Mastercard Crypto Credential to self-custody wallets, making crypto transfers more accessible

Support for self-custody wallets aims to make sending and receiving crypto as intuitive as fiat transfers by replacing long and complex wallet addresses with simple, verified aliases

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo , leading blockchain infrastructure provider Polygon Labs and Mastercard are partnering to expand Mastercard Crypto Credential to include self-custody wallets.

Mastercard Crypto Credential helps verify interactions among consumers and businesses using blockchain networks by offering simple aliases to replace typically long and complex addresses. Making the solution available to self-custody wallets aims to increase inclusivity, security, and scalability for users while supporting trust, and driving industry innovation.

This marks an important milestone in the program's global rollout. As the first native blockchain network to support the solution, Polygon Labs will provide the foundational infrastructure. Mercuryo will be the first issuer to handle user onboarding. Paired with Mastercard's trusted verification framework, this creates a comprehensive solution for verified, alias-based crypto transfers—offering fast, low-cost transactions ideal for digital payments and asset transfers.

How it works

Mercuryo will onboard users for Mastercard Crypto Credential and provide them with their alias after conducting know-your-customer (KYC) verification.

Once verified, users can link their wallets to their Mastercard Crypto Credential username.

Users also have the option to request a Mastercard Crypto Credential Soul Bound Token on the Polygon blockchain. This will be issued to their wallet to signal on-chain that their wallet supports transaction processing like Travel Rule compliance and verification checks to confirm that it belongs to a verified user.

After setting up, users will be able to receive crypto into their respective wallets simply using their alias and send in the near future, making transfers more intuitive and secure.

"By streamlining wallet addresses and adding meaningful verification, Mastercard Crypto Credential is building trust in digital token transfers," said Raj Dhamodharan, executive vice president, Blockchain & Digital Assets at Mastercard. "Bringing Mercuryo and Polygon's specialized expertise together with our infrastructure is making digital assets more accessible and reinforces Mastercard's commitment to driving secure, intuitive, and scalable blockchain experiences for millions of users globally."

Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO of Mercuryo, said, "We are proud to be Mastercard's first partner to launch Mastercard Crypto Credential across their non-custodial wallet partner network. This collaboration will further the path to mass adoption, providing a simplified and streamlined means of sending and receiving digital tokens while users maintain self-custody of their digital assets."

"This partnership marks the moment when self-custody becomes simple," said Marc Boiron, chief executive officer of Polygon Labs. "By powering Mastercard Crypto Credential on Polygon, we're proving that blockchain networks can deliver the scale, speed, and reliability that mainstream financial services demand. The success of Web3 is coming as blockchain becomes invisible, capable of scaling to billions of users because the infrastructure 'just works.'"

Mastercard Crypto Credential is supported by the company's broader Web3 ecosystem partnerships that ensure the solution is interoperable, trusted, and developer-ready across a wide range of Web3 applications, from payments and NFTs to identity and ticketing.

To learn more and to create a Mastercard Crypto Credential, please visit: https://mercuryo.io/explore/announcements/send-crypto-with-a-name-mercuryo-x-mastercard-change-the-game-for-transfers

