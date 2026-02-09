Mastercam 2026.R2 Delivers GPU-Accelerated Simulation and AI-Powered Assistance

New semi-annual release cadence puts major capabilities in customers' hands faster, starting with simulation that runs up to 10x faster and Mastercam Copilot for voice-controlled programming

TOLLAND, Conn., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercam, the world's leading CAD/CAM software, today announced the release of Mastercam 2026.R2, the second installment in its new semi-annual release cycle. This shift from annual to semi-annual updates reflects Mastercam's commitment to delivering continuous innovation and responding to the evolving needs of modern manufacturing. Rather than waiting a full year between major updates, customers will now receive significant new capabilities twice per year.

"Our customers told us they needed faster verification, less time on repetitive tasks, and quicker access to new capabilities," said Nand Shivkumar, Chief Innovation Officer at Mastercam. "The move to semi-annual releases means we can respond to what shops are asking for without making them wait. When simulation runs in seconds instead of minutes, and an AI assistant handles routine programming steps, machinists can focus on the work that actually requires their expertise."

Mastercam 2026.R2: New Features

GPU Simulation: Speed Meets Accuracy

The new GPU simulation delivers high-resolution verification without extended processing time. In testing, verification that took nearly 90 minutes with CPU simulation completed in just over 22 minutes with GPU acceleration—maintaining the accuracy programmers depend on while dramatically reducing wait time. Shops working with complex multi-operation parts can now run through collision detection and material analysis without compromising their production schedule.

Mastercam Copilot: Your Intelligent CAM Assistant

Mastercam Copilot brings AI automation to everyday programming tasks. Machinists can adjust feed rates and spindle speeds across multiple operations using voice or text commands, with confirmation prompts built in for safety. The assistant supports approximately 200 toolpath types and can build complete machine groups based on verbal descriptions. A hands-free mode, activated by the keyword "Copilot," enables voice-controlled operation for users who prefer to keep their hands on the work.

Copilot also searches the myMastercam video library, returning answers with timestamps that link directly to relevant training content—eliminating the time spent scrubbing through tutorials to find specific information.

Multiaxis Advancements: Complex Made Simple

For shops pushing the limits of precision, Mastercam 2026.R2 introduces automatic tilting with bullnose endmills, improved 4-axis Swarf milling, smarter clearance plane calculations, and optimized level-based ordering—reducing cycle times and improving part quality.

Probing Upgrade: Blum Digilog Setter Support

This release adds support for Blum laser tool setters across major CNC controls, enabling users to output tool setting macros directly from Mastercam. Tool height offsets, wear checks, and breakage detection are now managed within the application, eliminating manual edits and streamlining setup. The integration works with Fanuc, Siemens, Okuma, Heidenhain, Mazak, and Makino controls, keeping tool data centralized without requiring manual code editing.

Availability

Mastercam 2026.R2 is available now and offered as a free update to all customers on an active Mastercam CONNECT maintenance and support plan. Visit mastercam.com for more information.

