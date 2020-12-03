Massive Rise in Surgical Procedures around the World to Boost Growth of Vessel Sealing Devices Market between 2018 and 2026: TMR

- The increased demand for vessel sealing devices across the healthcare sector and extensive applications in open surgical and laparoscopic procedures are expected to bring immense growth prospects for the vessel sealing devices market

- Vessel sealing devices market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.2 % across the assessment period of 2018-2026

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in the number of surgeries performed around the world is a prominent factor that influences the growth of the global vessel sealing devices market. Precisely, laparoscopic surgeries are gaining immense popularity among a large chunk of the populace. Thus, the burgeoning awareness about the benefits of laparoscopic surgeries may bring expansive growth for the vessel sealing devices market.

Vessel sealing devices are used for the sealing of blood vessels. This device is very useful during surgeries. Gynecology surgery, urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, and cardiovascular surgery are some of the key surgery types in which vessel sealing devices are prominently used.

The TMR researchers, after thorough and intensive research on all aspects related to growth, conclude that the global vessel sealing devices market will expand at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period of 2018-2026. The global vessel sealing devices market was valued at US$ 3.2 bn in 2017.

The overwhelming rise in the patient pool undergoing surgical operations may prove to be a vital growth prospect for the global vessel sealing devices market across the forecast period. Prodigious demand for advanced technologies in the healthcare sector will further escalate the growth rate of the vessel sealing devices market to a great extent. The utilization of vessel sealing devices in minimally invasive surgeries will also serve as a vital growth factor.

Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Major Findings

In terms of product, the instrument and accessories segment is expected to dominate the global vessel sealing devices market across the assessment period of 2018-2026

On the basis of end-user, the hospital and ambulatory centers segment attracted significant growth in 2017

The hospital and ambulatory centers segment is prognosticated to maintain its dominance through the forecast period of 2018-2026

In the context of surgery, the laparoscopic segment accounted for a massive share of the global vessel sealing devices market in 2017

The laparoscopic segment is expected to continue the same across the assessment period of 2018-2026

In terms of region, North America dominated the global vessel sealing devices market in 2017

dominated the global vessel sealing devices market in 2017 North America may also emerge as a champion of growth in terms of region during the forecast period of 2018-2026

may also emerge as a champion of growth in terms of region during the forecast period of 2018-2026 Asia Pacific is expected to gain rapid growth for the vessel sealing devices market between 2018 and 2026

Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Growth Boosters

The escalating demand to reduce blood loss and infection rates and reduce operative timing is inviting tremendous growth opportunities for the vessel sealing devices market.

Rising investments in surgical instruments by various hospitals will further invite extensive growth for the vessel sealing devices market

A host of government initiatives by numerous countries to promote elective surgeries may add extra stars of growth to the vessel sealing devices market

Vessel Sealing Devices Market: Industrial Insights

The vessel sealing devices market is moderately competitive with a considerable number of players in the fray for maintaining a dominant position. Expansion activities and mergers and acquisitions play a crucial role in increasing the growth rate of the vessel sealing devices market.

Key players in the vessel sealing devices market are Symmetry Surgical, JustRight Surgical, LLC, OmniGuide Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and CONMED, KLS Martin.

The global vessel dealing devices market has been segmented as follows:

By Product

Generators

Instruments & Accessories

By Surgery

Laparoscopic

Open Surgery

By Application

General Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Energy

Bipolar

Ultrasonic

Hybrid

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Surgical Equipment Market: Companies in the surgical equipment market are increasing their R&D efforts to invest in facilities that endure the real-world challenges of their valued customers. They are investing in facilities that can accommodate new instruments pertaining to robotics and intricate cameras in devices. OEMs are increasing efforts to comply with each company's exact cleaning and sterilization instructions to avoid discrepancies in the contractual agreement.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Startups in the market landscape are increasing their R&D muscle to innovate in minimally invasive laparoscopy devices. They are focusing on cable-free steerable mechanisms in order to build their credibility in the global market landscape. Manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities to produce advanced laparoscopy line products and portable surgical robot systems.

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: According to the report, the global monopolar electrosurgery market was valued at US$ 1.72 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2027, rise in demand for cost-effective monopolar electrosurgery devices, especially in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to surge in number of laparoscopic surgeries being performed across the world is projected to drive market

