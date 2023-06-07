Massive MIMO Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 74.52 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Massive MIMO Market Size By Spectrum (TDD, FDD), By Technology (LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, 5G), By Antenna (8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Massive MIMO Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Massive MIMO Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Massive MIMO Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Massive MIMO Market Driven by Enhanced Spectrum Efficiency and Growing Demand for Advanced Telecommunication Technologies

The global Massive Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MIMO) market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by its ability to offer enhanced spectrum efficiency and high throughput. Massive MIMO technology plays a critical role in wireless standards, particularly in the rapidly advancing 5G landscape. With its advanced sub-6 GHz wireless access technology, base stations equipped with Massive MIMO antennas can efficiently serve multiple terminals simultaneously.

The advantages of Massive MIMO technology, such as range boost and 3D beamforming, are projected to drive the adoption of advanced telecommunication technologies in Europe and North America. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of smartphones and the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) trend in office environments contribute to the market's growth. The demand for high-speed internet for extended durations, propelled by technologies like LTE Advanced and LTE Advanced Pro, further augments the market for Massive MIMO technology.

In the Massive MIMO market, the Time Division Duplexing (TDD) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to its ability to support high data rates and accommodate vast amounts of data and HD voice. TDD also reduces the operator's cost per bit while improving the customer experience.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Massive MIMO market, primarily driven by China's significant consumption of this technology. Prominent Chinese players, including Huawei and China Unicom, have successfully completed field verifications of the industry's first Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) LTE-based Massive MIMO technology.

Key players in the Massive MIMO market include Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Verizon, Sprint, Airtel, China Mobile, and Deutsche Telekom. These industry leaders employ key development strategies to strengthen their market position and engage in market share and market ranking analysis to stay competitive in the evolving landscape.

The Massive MIMO market continues to witness substantial growth, driven by its superior spectrum efficiency, high throughput, and the increasing demand for advanced telecommunication technologies. As the industry evolves and embraces the transformative power of 5G, Massive MIMO technology is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of wireless communications.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Massive MIMO Market into Spectrum, Technology, Antenna, And Geography.

Massive MIMO Market, by Spectrum

TDD



FDD

Massive MIMO Market, by Technology

LTE Advanced



LTE Advanced Pro



5G

Massive MIMO Market, by Antenna

8T8R



16T16R & 32T32R



64T64R



128T &128R and above

Massive MIMO Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

