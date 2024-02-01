Massive MIMO Market Expected to Reach $63.6 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 36.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The massive MIMO market is driven by factors such as an increase in adoption of LTE advance and rise in demand for TDD and FDD spectrum in the Internet of Things (IoT).

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Massive MIMO Market By Technology, Antenna Array Type, and Spectrum: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032". According to the report, the massive MIMO market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $63.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 36.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07195

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

126 - Tables

71 - Charts

310 - Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The massive MIMO market is expected to witness notable growth owing to ease in deployment of massive MIMOs and adoption of 5G network technology. Moreover, the development of indoor massive MIMO is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, government network radiation rules limit the growth of telecom network.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $2.9 Billion Market Size In 2032 $63.6 Billion CAGR 36.5 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Technology, Antenna Array Type, Spectrum and Region Drivers Adoption Of 5G Network Technology Ease In Deployment of Massive MIMOs Opportunities The Development of Indoor Massive MIMO Restraints Lack Of TDD Spectrums Around the World

The TDD segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By spectrum, the TDD segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifth of the global massive MIMO industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The expansion of TDD spectrum is driven by the need for faster data rates as well as the rise of data-intensive applications like streaming, online gaming, and augmented reality. As TDD can effectively assign time slots according to different types of data requirements, it is a good fit for handling the growing demand for capacity and bandwidth in wireless networks. However, the FDD segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 37.71% from 2023 to 2032.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07195

The 64T64R segment maintains its leadership status during the forecast period.

By antenna array type, the 64T64R segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifth of the global massive MIMO market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, as increased capacity of the 64T64R antenna array becomes important in an era marked by the growth of IoT devices, smart infrastructure, and the constant need for high-bandwidth applications, such as augmented reality and 4K video streaming. In addition, the same segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 37.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The LTE advance pro segment maintains its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By technology, the LTE advance pro segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global massive MIMO market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, high-volume data traffic may be sent effectively, dependably, and securely thanks to OTN, which also performs necessary tasks including multiplexing, forward error correction, and optical signal monitoring. In addition, the same segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 36.4% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global telecom network infrastructure market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 35.37% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is primarily attributed to the high need for 32T32R and 64T64R antenna array type in the massive MIMO market. As a center of technology, the region has seen a rise in the use of small, effective power sources to sustain a wide range of massive MIMO.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07195

Leading Market Players:

Nokia

ZTE Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Samsung C&T Corporation

Telstra

Verizon

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Airtel

Huawei

Technologies Co., Ltd.

CommScope Holdings.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global massive MIMO market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the massive MIMO market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall massive MIMO analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current massive MIMO market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2032 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the massive MIMO.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and massive MIMO market trends.

Procure Complete Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0c8dc7419eef1b5dbdd3e80af3327938

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

5G Infrastructure Market Expected to Reach $83.62 Billion By 2030, Registering a CAGR of 45.3% from 2021 to 2030

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Anticipated to Grow $3.88 Billion By 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 37.1% from 2020 to 2027

Conversational AI Market Projected to Garner $32.62 Billion By 2030, Registering a CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030

Wireless Power Transmission Market Estimated to Attain $35.23 Billion By 2030, Registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2021 to 2030

Sensor Market Anticipated to Reach $345.77 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg