Mass Notification Systems Market worth $27.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Mass Notification Systems Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Business Continuity and Management), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2020 to USD 27.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for public safety and security to boost the adoption of MNS, and increasing implementation of IP-based notification devices driving the adoption of MNS market.

Increasing use of data by companies to know more about their core business processes driving the adoption of managed services segment of MNS platforms during the forecast period

Third-party vendors' offer managed services, and they monitor and maintain software operations. Managed services are important as they are specifically related to client experience. Enterprises cannot bargain on the variable, as it helps them in maintaining their market position. A technological domain requires well-delivered managed services. The services being offered must fit perfectly into the client's environment. Technical expertise, service consistency, and flexibility must be provided by the vendors regardless of the client's location.

Rising need to secure data by large firms to drive the demand for on-premises to hold a larger market size

Data security concerns among the end-users is contributing to the higher adoption of on-premises MNS solution globally. The on-premised MNS solution is majorly deployed by the large organizations as it has better ability to invest. Moreover, large firms have wide variety of business segment with serving to broader geographical reason hence data security is of utmost importance.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. MNS can ensure optimum resource utilization during emergency situations. They minimize the loss of life and property. In April 2006, the Virginia Tech shooting had critical legal aftermath, and the jury found the university guilty of negligence for delaying campus warning about shootouts. Prior information about the shootout could have saved many lives. The Clery Act outlines a clear need for MNS in schools and varsities to reduce shootouts and violence rates. The major growth drivers of North America are an increase in the use of smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and PCs at work. North America, especially the US, has the highest percentage of employees using mobile devices at work. This has led to significant penetration of MNS services in the region.

The major vendors offering MNS solutions are IBM (US), Google (US), Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge(US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), Rave Mobile Safety (US), and AlertFind (US), ATI Systems (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnilert (US), Catalyst Technologies (Australia), Omnigo (US), and Klaxon (UK).

